Fezzik Focused...

"I have cut way back on my media obligations so that I can fully focus on my betting/handicapping. I will actively handicap the Big 10 only in CFB, but I spend all day Saturday 9am-10pm betting, mostly Live betting games, and gathering information as I do.

In the past, I had close contacts with CFB experts that specialize in JUST CFB, and some specifically just CFB totals. Those relationships got strained as I was simply out of pocket with other obligations to give them full value back in the NFL. I am beyond excited to report I have renewed my sharing/info. with my BEST contacts this year, as I will have the time to effectively coordinate with them.

Note: As a pro bettor, you can count on the fact you will get the VERY best betting information. I am NOT going to have you do suspect things like parlay Moneylines, buy points for 10 cents, (THAT ARE NOT CLOSE TO BEING WORTH THAT), or tease CFB Games. I am going to give out games that move big. When they do, I am not going to bullshit you, and still say they have great value.

It is all about winning LONGTERM, against numbers that are real, and not 3am numbers at books that are closed."
 
So let's play devil's advocate here. Fezzik will naturally be front running these CFB picks after the experts get down. But there will be plenty of liquidity in the marketplace for customers wherein as little as a few dimes moves a 'real' number/vig during a weekday.
 
The 2021 Fezzik is a new and improved version of the 2020 Fezzik.

If college football coaches hype their football teams during Media Days, why not college football handicappers?

Did Fezz mention anything about being stronger and faster for the coming season?
 
Let's guess what percentage of fezzik's cfb plays are big ten plays? 25%

shouldn't they all be big 10 since that is the only conference he handicaps.

oh I bet rj bell told him to get his shit together this season.

that's why he got kicked off the media daily podcast for the new aj guy.

this aj guy is 10x better to listen to because he isn't a pussy that folds to anytime that rj doubts his reasons. like steve does.
 
Sportsrmylife said:
Let's guess what percentage of fezzik's cfb plays are big ten plays? 25%

shouldn't they all be big 10 since that is the only conference he handicaps.

oh I bet rj bell told him to get his shit together this season.

that's why he got kicked off the media daily podcast for the new aj guy.

this aj guy is 10x better to listen to because he isn't a pussy that folds to anytime that rj doubts his reasons. like steve does.
So is Fezzik off Fox radio with Bell?

It's not listenable without him.
 
Fezzik rumbling, bumbling and stumbling about Seattle -1 :​

ANALYSIS​

I posted this pick just before 9:58 am PST.

The good news is I got it up just before a well known Syndicate came in 2 minutes later and rocked this bet UP UP UP.

The bad news is that I fully recognize most of you did not get down in time to play the great line.

I knew money was coming on Sea, but I had no idea it would come so hard so fast.......

My apologies if you missed the bet, we have to pass at the current number......


I think Sea -5.8 is the correct number on this game. If it goes well above that, I start to lean to Chargers
 
Fezzik said:
I gave out Sea -120.

Was this a bad thing?!
Of all the times to give out SEA -1 is about the exact same time all the
books (that matter) started moving to 2.5/3, almost to the minute.

Naturally the big syndicates you know is just the Don Best screen turning black.

But you do all the right things touts don't by keeping a side up for sale that closed '6'.


P.S. I wonder what time ComptrBob got the release?
 
Pinnacle:

08/23 01:00 PM +2½ +104 -2½ -119
08/23 12:24 PM +1 -105 -1 -109
08/23 12:13 PM +1 -117 -1 +102
08/23 10:42 AM +1 -107 -1 -107


Fezzik 9:59
Pinnacle 10:00


What a coincidence....who knew the syndicates would move within seconds after Steve.

Even Fezzik had no idea it would come in so hard and fast.

LOL
 
Maybe ComptrBob can remember. Who was the syndicated sports writer on Fezzik's Place
who coined Steve 'Fezzik the Fraud'?

They were on Wong's site together and had a falling out.

I had some good back channel conversations with the old guy. He knew
his football and he knew Fezzik better than anyone.

Unfortunately he passed away years ago.

Fezzik tried to categorize him as cynical.

However after all these years, old dude was right.
 
Fezzik

Deep Dish Pizza Belly had a not so uncommon leak amongst B level Pros. He thought HIS way was the only way.

Re: Sea timing. This is just stupid. I was betting this a good 10 minutes before I released it. Check with Krackman by example.
 
Fezzik

ANYONE who is playing the +1.5 sides or the 200s and above on big dogs has NO CLUE what has happened in MLB the last 5 years.......
 
cheapseats said:
Ok. +1.5 @ What cost and where is the line in the sand on doggies. Maybe 170?.
He is saying that playing -200+ in mlb has been crushing it.

he isn't lying.

the idea that you can't make money betting -200+ in mlb the last 5 years is a lie. you made big money betting those favorites.
 
Sportsrmylife said:
He is saying that playing -200+ in mlb has been crushing it.

he isn't lying.

the idea that you can't make money betting -200+ in mlb the last 5 years is a lie. you made big money betting those favorites.
Now that the September call ups are capped at 2, I would expect that trend of -200+ to keep killing it.
 
Good point
I need to dig in and see how these -200 do in September when call ups happen

Might turn into auto plays along with-1.5 and -2.5 run line bets
 
Lol....Fezzik gives out a game that opens -250, closes -380, converts it to a reduced runline and calls it handicapping.

There probably was a puddle under Fezzik when Giolito got hurt.
 
Fezzik said:
ANYONE who is playing the +1.5 sides or the 200s and above on big dogs has NO CLUE what has happened in MLB the last 5 years.......
Why don't you break it down by totals? Not all RL are created equal.

Then of course there are the BALT's every season that fail to cover a RL for a extended period that skew the numbers.
 
What a shit unregulated industry toutdom is. You can put up a unit gained on a 65 percent play and puff it as the same expected outcome on your 50/50 NFL stuff.
 
