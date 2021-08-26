Fezzik Focused...

8/24:



"I have cut way back on my media obligations so that I can fully focus on my betting/handicapping. I will actively handicap the Big 10 only in CFB, but I spend all day Saturday 9am-10pm betting, mostly Live betting games, and gathering information as I do.



In the past, I had close contacts with CFB experts that specialize in JUST CFB, and some specifically just CFB totals. Those relationships got strained as I was simply out of pocket with other obligations to give them full value back in the NFL. I am beyond excited to report I have renewed my sharing/info. with my BEST contacts this year, as I will have the time to effectively coordinate with them.



Note: As a pro bettor, you can count on the fact you will get the VERY best betting information. I am NOT going to have you do suspect things like parlay Moneylines, buy points for 10 cents, (THAT ARE NOT CLOSE TO BEING WORTH THAT), or tease CFB Games. I am going to give out games that move big. When they do, I am not going to bullshit you, and still say they have great value.



It is all about winning LONGTERM, against numbers that are real, and not 3am numbers at books that are closed."