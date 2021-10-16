Fezzik forgets part of the equation

good point, i forgot abt xtra pt being moved backYou always go for 2 down 8 late, especially with the XP moved back to a 30+ yard kick. Looking at how the K’s have been struggling, it’s a no-brainer. Besides the math, it’s a huge psychological advantage for the losing team as now the opponent is playing not to lose.
Probably the biggest reason to go for 2. The special teams have really gone downhill in the last few years. The other problem coaches have with 1 vs 2 points is they go for 2 too early in the game, then they are chasing failed points. How many times have we seen it play out where the points have mattered if they just kicked the XP in the 2Q?good point, i forgot abt xtra pt being moved back
I thought the same thing,When I first read the OP, I was like of course you go for two down 8 why is it a discussion...then I realized its really down 14 and then going for two after a TD is scored cutting it to down 8
when the team that was down 14, goes up 1, the team down 1 now gets to play 4 down offense to make a fg, you havent won the game yet. its not checkmate.Please let me know what I "forgot".
They are going for the FG whether it’s tied or down 1. Who wouldn’t want to be leading ?when the team that was down 14, goes up 1, the team down 1 now gets to play 4 down offense to make a fg, you havent won the game yet. its not checkmate.
when the team that was down 14, goes up 1, the team down 1 now gets to play 4 down offense to make a fg, you havent won the game yet. its not checkmate.
Teams will rarely do the third option for the fear of second guessing. I think that is a great strategy with a underdog though - but not as good as going for 2 down 8. The strategy of playing for the win down 1 you see in college from time to time.There are all sorts of scenarios that Fezzik "forgot", that's why he stipulated only 2 TDs. The goal is to analyze the essence of the decision, in this case whether to go for 1 or 2. By construction, Fezzik's assumption of only 2 TDs dictates that the analysis is most valid very late in the game when other scenarios are even more unlikely.
The one criticism of the Fezzik argument is that there are actually 3 choices available (add the option of deferring going for 2 until TD2) : so the first 2 are TD1: go for 1 or 2 and then if TD1 = go for 1 and succeeds, TD2 is also has an option to go for 2 for the win. This case (of going for 2 only on the second TD) is shown in the ESPN above posted by Howid to also be inferior to going for 2 on TD1.
Teams will rarely do the third option for the fear of second guessing. I think that is a great strategy with a underdog though - but not as good as going for 2 down 8. The strategy of playing for the win down 1 you see in college from time to time.