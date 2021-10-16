Fezzik forgets part of the equation

There are all sorts of scenarios that Fezzik "forgot", that's why he stipulated only 2 TDs. The goal is to analyze the essence of the decision, in this case whether to go for 1 or 2. By construction, Fezzik's assumption of only 2 TDs dictates that the analysis is most valid very late in the game when other scenarios are even more unlikely.



The one criticism of the Fezzik argument is that there are actually 3 choices available (add the option of deferring going for 2 until TD2) : so the first 2 are TD1: go for 1 or 2 and then if TD1 = go for 1 and succeeds, TD2 is also has an option to go for 2 for the win. This case (of going for 2 only on the second TD) is shown in the ESPN above posted by Howid to also be inferior to going for 2 on TD1.