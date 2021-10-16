Fezzik forgets part of the equation

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
the team that scored 15 instead of 12 going for 2, now has to defend against 4 down football for a team trying to get in FG range, if its a tie, they are likely kneeling for OT. Also let me know the 1st team that wins by 1 doing this. its reminds me of the team "extending" the game down 10, the math geeks assume fg is automatic when it isnt.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
You always go for 2 down 8 late, especially with the XP moved back to a 30+ yard kick. Looking at how the K’s have been struggling, it’s a no-brainer. Besides the math, it’s a huge psychological advantage for the losing team as now the opponent is playing not to lose.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
FairWarning said:
You always go for 2 down 8 late, especially with the XP moved back to a 30+ yard kick. Looking at how the K’s have been struggling, it’s a no-brainer. Besides the math, it’s a huge psychological advantage for the losing team as now the opponent is playing not to lose.
Click to expand...
good point, i forgot abt xtra pt being moved back
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
railbird said:
good point, i forgot abt xtra pt being moved back
Click to expand...
Probably the biggest reason to go for 2. The special teams have really gone downhill in the last few years. The other problem coaches have with 1 vs 2 points is they go for 2 too early in the game, then they are chasing failed points. How many times have we seen it play out where the points have mattered if they just kicked the XP in the 2Q?
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
When I first read the OP, I was like of course you go for two down 8 why is it a discussion...then I realized its really down 14 and then going for two after a TD is scored cutting it to down 8
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
railbird said:
when the team that was down 14, goes up 1, the team down 1 now gets to play 4 down offense to make a fg, you havent won the game yet. its not checkmate.
Click to expand...

There are all sorts of scenarios that Fezzik "forgot", that's why he stipulated only 2 TDs. The goal is to analyze the essence of the decision, in this case whether to go for 1 or 2. By construction, Fezzik's assumption of only 2 TDs dictates that the analysis is most valid very late in the game when other scenarios are even more unlikely.

The one criticism of the Fezzik argument is that there are actually 3 choices available (add the option of deferring going for 2 until TD2) : so the first 2 are TD1: go for 1 or 2 and then if TD1 = go for 1 and succeeds, TD2 is also has an option to go for 2 for the win. This case (of going for 2 only on the second TD) is shown in the ESPN above posted by Howid to also be inferior to going for 2 on TD1.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
ComptrBob said:
There are all sorts of scenarios that Fezzik "forgot", that's why he stipulated only 2 TDs. The goal is to analyze the essence of the decision, in this case whether to go for 1 or 2. By construction, Fezzik's assumption of only 2 TDs dictates that the analysis is most valid very late in the game when other scenarios are even more unlikely.

The one criticism of the Fezzik argument is that there are actually 3 choices available (add the option of deferring going for 2 until TD2) : so the first 2 are TD1: go for 1 or 2 and then if TD1 = go for 1 and succeeds, TD2 is also has an option to go for 2 for the win. This case (of going for 2 only on the second TD) is shown in the ESPN above posted by Howid to also be inferior to going for 2 on TD1.
Click to expand...
Teams will rarely do the third option for the fear of second guessing. I think that is a great strategy with a underdog though - but not as good as going for 2 down 8. The strategy of playing for the win down 1 you see in college from time to time.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
FairWarning said:
Teams will rarely do the third option for the fear of second guessing. I think that is a great strategy with a underdog though - but not as good as going for 2 down 8. The strategy of playing for the win down 1 you see in college from time to time.
Click to expand...

Yes, and I remember so-called "analysts" who would say "don't go for two until you need to", i.e. don't go until its the only way you can tie up the game.

Several other comments:

The NFL extra point change doesn't really affect the decision, the probabilities are almost the same. The decision isn't close when you get a 10 to 12% better choice to win the game. If you model the game strategy for more time left, going for 2 down 8 is the better choice (say the whole 4Q, with more scoring scenarios).
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Here's my frustration: Teams that waste a timeout to ready for a two-point conversion.

Where's the plotting/planning?

You have all week to strategize and you can't come up with the right call?

Credit the Eagles and Doug Pederson for the Philly Special in Super Bowl LII and Boise State years ago for the Statue of Liberty play in its upset win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Gamblers see these situations coming from a mile away.

Coaches and players, meantime, are scrambling on the fly.

And is there a worse play call for a 2-point conversion than a fade route to the back corner of the end zone?

Yuk.

Also, when teams are desperate to convert a two-point conversion to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, why do they always celebrate wildly when scoring the touchdown which brings them within two points?

Save your energy, men.

There's work to be done.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top