Fezzik interview about Super Bowl 56

Speaking of interviews. If you want the real deal. Brent Musburger interviews Billy Walters tomorrow on VSIN at 9 am PST.

Their live video feed is free to all until Sunday night.
 
This is probably the most thorough and informative podcast you'll find on the SB, it's very long, but includes a who's who of professional sports bettors

 
Billy was just a pimp not a handocapper, all his interviews are boring
 
Speaking of SB interviews.

JK had Malinsky on the Leroys Hour I believe
to give a SB analysis and prediction.

JK sets Malinsky up with all the accolades, then
Malinsky begins to tell JK he can't give his pick
because it wouldn't be fair to his paying customers.

lol....so Malinsky came on for some free pub to
get more suckers. So for 20 minutes Malinsky gives
trends, and short samples leading to nothing.
 
LOL. I remember this so well, it's like it was yesterday!!!
 
God bless Dave Malinsky.

Rest in peace.

He threw me a curve when he said his paying customers (Covers and other sites) would be cheated if he released his Super Bowl selection on Las Vegas radio.

Okay.

I also remember a time when I interviewed Andy Beyer on Kentucky Derby Day.

For good theater, I asked Andy to release his 1-2-3 order of finish in REVERSE order.

To set up the suspense, I first asked Andy for his projected third-place finisher.

To which he replied, "Ahhh, that's silly. I don't have time for that nonsense."

My response, "You're listening to a special Saturday afternoon edition of The Stardust Line..."

Hahaha.
 
