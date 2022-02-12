Fezzik interview about Super Bowl 56

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Fezzik was on Philadelphia radio last night speaking about his thoughts on Super Bowl 56.
Billy was just a pimp not a handocapper, all his interviews are boringSpeaking of interviews. If you want the real deal. Brent Musburger interviews Billy
Walters tomorrow on VSIN at 9 am PST.
Their live video feed is free to all until Sunday night.
After messaging with Wes Reynolds back in the day. I finally know what he looks like.
Speaking of SB interviews.
JK had Malinsky on the Leroys Hour I believe
to give a SB analysis and prediction.
JK sets Malinsky up with all the accolades, then
Malinsky begins to tell JK he can't give his pick
because it wouldn't be fair to his paying customers.
lol....so Malinsky came on for some free pub to
get more suckers. So for 20 minutes Malinsky gives
trends, and short samples leading to nothing.