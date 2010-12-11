Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....



If he actually released Bears +3 on Saturday, that's classic Fezzik. The Bears were a great bet on Friday when +3 was widely available. By Saturday, all of the +3s were gone at the major books unless you wanted to lay -130. Fezzik games those who pay for his service by waiting until the line is gone, releasing a pick at the stale number and saying "Go find a stale +3" and grading his pick at the stale +3.



Also, I have no idea why people continue to quote his Hilton record. He won the Hilton contest while having a big losing season for his subscribers. Think about that for a second.



A tout that wins at his own personal betting certainly might not win for subscribers following his bets. From the record quoted from ComptrBob there's no way anyone's winning following Fezzik's bets. That +11u on futures is a joke considering the very low limits available on most of those futures when he released them. One of those was a 2 weight prop on Redskins sacks when the Greek's limit was $300.