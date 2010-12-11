"Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

TomBrady#1
EOG Dedicated
Just got the info. Big on the Bears +3. Cleveland 1st QTR and 1st half.
You guys know what to do. 12io4j2w90
Good luck!
You guys know what to do. 12io4j2w90
Good luck!
Tail or fade?
Mr. Negative(TomBrady#1) strikes again.............
Here is the guy that says Fezzik is making posters boatloads of money by providing losers. I posted some infomation. His picks have been a disaster. At least I tell the truth unlike you FishFace.
So giving out a football game at -2.5 that closes at -3.5 or higher is giving out losers..............
Keep up the good work Brady
He did not give that out. He leaned under too if memory serves. -2.5 when the team wins by 2 does not win. Stop kissing his arse.
I'm just wondering how much success people have had in BIG contests compared to Fezzik? Yes - he is having an AWFUL year and I know we are as good as our last pick(s) but where was everyone the last TWO years when Fezz won the Hilton 2 times and some other big contest - the name of which escapes me. When people can accomplish 1% of what Fezzik has done the last 2 years THEN they can call him all sorts of names but for people who only wish they could so what he has done the last 2 years to say all this strikes me as odd and petty
I'm just wondering how much success people have had in BIG contests compared to Fezzik? Yes - he is having an AWFUL year and I know we are as good as our last pick(s) but where was everyone the last TWO years when Fezz won the Hilton 2 times and some other big contest - the name of which escapes me. When people can accomplish 1% of what Fezzik has done the last 2 years THEN they can call him all sorts of names but for people who only wish they could so what he has done the last 2 years to say all this strikes me as odd and petty
First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
make sure you renew that membership
If he actually released Bears +3 on Saturday, that's classic Fezzik. The Bears were a great bet on Friday when +3 was widely available. By Saturday, all of the +3s were gone at the major books unless you wanted to lay -130. Fezzik games those who pay for his service by waiting until the line is gone, releasing a pick at the stale number and saying "Go find a stale +3" and grading his pick at the stale +3.
Also, I have no idea why people continue to quote his Hilton record. He won the Hilton contest while having a big losing season for his subscribers. Think about that for a second.
A tout that wins at his own personal betting certainly might not win for subscribers following his bets. From the record quoted from ComptrBob there's no way anyone's winning following Fezzik's bets. That +11u on futures is a joke considering the very low limits available on most of those futures when he released them. One of those was a 2 weight prop on Redskins sacks when the Greek's limit was $300.
FEZZIK gave the Chicago Bear game out on thursday night 12/9 .........way before it moved.......... if you had LVA Sports you would see it.
I'm banned from LVA Sports along with most other people from Roughing the Punter, and considering Fezzik's record is actually worse than a coin flipper since he started charging for his picks again, I'm probably better off that way.
Scott Kellen also gave out the Bears before it moved, he charges about the same amount as Fezzik for his picks, and unlike Fezzik he actually wins most years, so those of you looking for someone to follow would surely do a hell of a lot better with Kellen than Fezzik, especially since Kellen won't tell you after the game he bet the other side for twice as much but forgot to post it.
I'm banned from LVA Sports along with most other people from Roughing the Punter, and considering Fezzik's record is actually worse than a coin flipper since he started charging for his picks again, I'm probably better off that way.
Scott Kellen also gave out the Bears before it moved, he charges about the same amount as Fezzik for his picks, and unlike Fezzik he actually wins most years, so those of you looking for someone to follow would surely do a hell of a lot better with Kellen than Fezzik, especially since Kellen won't tell you after the game he bet the other side for twice as much but forgot to post it.
First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
Biagant and others- How is Chicago the right side of this game? They are awful and will probably lose by 2 plus TD's. The line should have been Pats -7 or Pats -8. They are a better team by almost 2 TD's and play great in bad weather. Jay Cutler is as big of a fraud as a QB as Fezzik is picking games versus the spread.:LMAO
I shit you not, when the GB/Det game was 0-0 at HT, I wondered if Fezzik had the Over!!!FEzz also had a big play on the over GB/Detroit as well....
I shit you not, when the GB/Det game was 0-0 at HT, I wondered if Fezzik had the Over!!!