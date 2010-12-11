"Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

Just got the info. Big on the Bears +3. Cleveland 1st QTR and 1st half.


12io4j2w90


Good luck!
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

FISHHEAD said:
Mr. Negative(TomBrady#1) strikes again.............
Here is the guy that says Fezzik is making posters boatloads of money by providing losers. I posted some infomation. His picks have been a disaster. At least I tell the truth unlike you FishFace.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

TomBrady#1 said:
Here is the guy that says Fezzik is making posters boatloads of money by providing losers. I posted some infomation. His picks have been a disaster. At least I tell the truth unlike you FishFace.
So giving out a football game at -2.5 that closes at -3.5 or higher is giving out losers..............

Keep up the good work Brady
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

FISHHEAD said:
So giving out a football game at -2.5 that closes at -3.5 or higher is giving out losers..............

Keep up the good work Brady
He did not give that out. He leaned under too if memory serves. -2.5 when the team wins by 2 does not win. Stop kissing his arse.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

:+clueless The Bears? I was just having a discussion yesterday about how bad they are. Worst 9-3 team I can ever remember.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

I'm just wondering how much success people have had in BIG contests compared to Fezzik? Yes - he is having an AWFUL year and I know we are as good as our last pick(s) but where was everyone the last TWO years when Fezz won the Hilton 2 times and some other big contest - the name of which escapes me. When people can accomplish 1% of what Fezzik has done the last 2 years THEN they can call him all sorts of names but for people who only wish they could so what he has done the last 2 years to say all this strikes me as odd and petty
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

winkyduck said:
I'm just wondering how much success people have had in BIG contests compared to Fezzik? Yes - he is having an AWFUL year and I know we are as good as our last pick(s) but where was everyone the last TWO years when Fezz won the Hilton 2 times and some other big contest - the name of which escapes me. When people can accomplish 1% of what Fezzik has done the last 2 years THEN they can call him all sorts of names but for people who only wish they could so what he has done the last 2 years to say all this strikes me as odd and petty
Cup calling the kettle black........A guy who couldn't score a 2 talks about the looks of 7-9's like he beating them off with a stick instead of just beating off to them..
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

winkyduck said:
I'm just wondering how much success people have had in BIG contests compared to Fezzik? Yes - he is having an AWFUL year and I know we are as good as our last pick(s) but where was everyone the last TWO years when Fezz won the Hilton 2 times and some other big contest - the name of which escapes me. When people can accomplish 1% of what Fezzik has done the last 2 years THEN they can call him all sorts of names but for people who only wish they could so what he has done the last 2 years to say all this strikes me as odd and petty
WInky I have always given him credit for his great contest work. But as yoiu well know, picking against WA lines is a different ballgame. You know this. He is a marginal capper. ANd has proven that over a handful of years.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

King no problem.

Mobetter, it is like 50% this season or a little under. Around 50% for thje last few years as well.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

It's amazing to me how guys can bitch about a guy who have won 2 major contests in a row against the best. Just for the record, I don't think that will be done again withing the next 20 or 30 years. I know this will be down played even though Fezzik collected over 300k for the last 2 contest victories.. however, it goes to show..regardless of what you produce, it's someone out there always hating on you... Carry on
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

Bagiant said:
First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

This is Fezziks record from LVA as bagiant wants you to see. This is directly from CompBob. As far as his halftimes he went like 0-4 the othe week. The record is below. It does not lie.


Overall sides/totals unweighted W/L: 118-114-4, 50.9%
Overall teasers unweighted W/L: 10-13
Overall RSW/props unweighted W/L: 5-0, 1 pending, est EV = +11.27u <!-- / message --><!-- edit note -->
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

Bagiant said:
First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
make sure you renew that membership
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

If he actually released Bears +3 on Saturday, that's classic Fezzik. The Bears were a great bet on Friday when +3 was widely available. By Saturday, all of the +3s were gone at the major books unless you wanted to lay -130. Fezzik games those who pay for his service by waiting until the line is gone, releasing a pick at the stale number and saying "Go find a stale +3" and grading his pick at the stale +3.

Also, I have no idea why people continue to quote his Hilton record. He won the Hilton contest while having a big losing season for his subscribers. Think about that for a second.

A tout that wins at his own personal betting certainly might not win for subscribers following his bets. From the record quoted from ComptrBob there's no way anyone's winning following Fezzik's bets. That +11u on futures is a joke considering the very low limits available on most of those futures when he released them. One of those was a 2 weight prop on Redskins sacks when the Greek's limit was $300.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

groovinmahoovin said:
If he actually released Bears +3 on Saturday, that's classic Fezzik. The Bears were a great bet on Friday when +3 was widely available. By Saturday, all of the +3s were gone at the major books unless you wanted to lay -130. Fezzik games those who pay for his service by waiting until the line is gone, releasing a pick at the stale number and saying "Go find a stale +3" and grading his pick at the stale +3.

Also, I have no idea why people continue to quote his Hilton record. He won the Hilton contest while having a big losing season for his subscribers. Think about that for a second.

A tout that wins at his own personal betting certainly might not win for subscribers following his bets. From the record quoted from ComptrBob there's no way anyone's winning following Fezzik's bets. That +11u on futures is a joke considering the very low limits available on most of those futures when he released them. One of those was a 2 weight prop on Redskins sacks when the Greek's limit was $300.
FEZZIK gave the Chicago Bear game out on thursday night 12/9 .........way before it moved.......... if you had LVA Sports you would see it.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

MrTop said:
FEZZIK gave the Chicago Bear game out on thursday night 12/9 .........way before it moved.......... if you had LVA Sports you would see it.
I'm banned from LVA Sports along with most other people from Roughing the Punter, and considering Fezzik's record is actually worse than a coin flipper since he started charging for his picks again, I'm probably better off that way.

Scott Kellen also gave out the Bears before it moved, he charges about the same amount as Fezzik for his picks, and unlike Fezzik he actually wins most years, so those of you looking for someone to follow would surely do a hell of a lot better with Kellen than Fezzik, especially since Kellen won't tell you after the game he bet the other side for twice as much but forgot to post it.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

groovinmahoovin said:
I'm banned from LVA Sports along with most other people from Roughing the Punter, and considering Fezzik's record is actually worse than a coin flipper since he started charging for his picks again, I'm probably better off that way.

Scott Kellen also gave out the Bears before it moved, he charges about the same amount as Fezzik for his picks, and unlike Fezzik he actually wins most years, so those of you looking for someone to follow would surely do a hell of a lot better with Kellen than Fezzik, especially since Kellen won't tell you after the game he bet the other side for twice as much but forgot to post it.
I have it also....... Scott does win.....but Scott does not release till Friday night.......Fezzik gave it out Thursday night.....as far as Fezzik's site it is quite low priced....... and there are quite of few people there I like to read.....
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

groovinmahoovin said:
I'm banned from LVA Sports along with most other people from Roughing the Punter, and considering Fezzik's record is actually worse than a coin flipper since he started charging for his picks again, I'm probably better off that way.

Scott Kellen also gave out the Bears before it moved, he charges about the same amount as Fezzik for his picks, and unlike Fezzik he actually wins most years, so those of you looking for someone to follow would surely do a hell of a lot better with Kellen than Fezzik, especially since Kellen won't tell you after the game he bet the other side for twice as much but forgot to post it.
Groovin knows. Right on the money here. We are just speaking the facts. Yeah Fezzik telling posters he bet the other side quite often after he had an official play on one side is very frustrating. Thanks bro.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

Bagiant said:
First of all , the Bears are a GREAT play. I used them in my Hilton and Leroy's contests like he did. Too bad you don't show his winners, like Ten in the 2nd half.Unless you're a member of LVA Sports, you don't know what
all his plays are.
Fezzik did not use the Bears in the Hilton contest.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

Biagant and others- How is Chicago the right side of this game? They are awful and will probably lose by 2 plus TD's. The line should have been Pats -7 or Pats -8. They are a better team by almost 2 TD's and play great in bad weather. Jay Cutler is as big of a fraud as a QB as Fezzik is picking games versus the spread.:LMAO
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

texaswizzard said:
Biagant and others- How is Chicago the right side of this game? They are awful and will probably lose by 2 plus TD's. The line should have been Pats -7 or Pats -8. They are a better team by almost 2 TD's and play great in bad weather. Jay Cutler is as big of a fraud as a QB as Fezzik is picking games versus the spread.:LMAO
Well Said. All true. Any thoughts on the right side Bears here Bagiant?
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

the only right side right now is the bears........ when a team loses by a a score or two......then I could see something about who was the right side.... but this is not close............any opinions.?
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

The bet did not win, but Fezz gave out +3 +100. The line then moved to 2 or 2.5 depending on your books. I'll happily take +3 +100 and -2 -114 on every NFL game.
This was not a bad bet, no matter how much I thought NE was the right side (and posted this at LVA before the game). I still had some +3
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

BCTTWR said:
I shit you not, when the GB/Det game was 0-0 at HT, I wondered if Fezzik had the Over!!!
LOL....Oh I believe it. He had the over. And lost that and the Bears play by like 100 pts....

Smith and Cutler vs Brady and Belichick...You make the call. Fezz chose the Bears.
 
Re: "Fezzik the Fraud's" Sunday plays.....

Fezzik M: 1-2 so far pending Monday's games.
Fezzik HILTON: 3-1 pending one game monday (did not post on LVA)

Bears +3 for 3 units LOST
Cle +1/2 1q for 1 unit WON
Cle +1/2 1h for 1 unit LOST
GB/DET over 46.5 for 2 units LOST
Louiville 1h for 1 unit LOST
Ten -1/2 2h for 1 unit WON

**FEZZIK picked Det +6.5 in the HILTON and GB -6 in the M*** (REALLY ODD)
 
