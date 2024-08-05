Film recommendation- Brats, 2024

Feature documentary “Brats” looks at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold

when their young stars were branded the “Brat Pack”. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with his fellow bratpackers -

friends, colleagues and former foes including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Leah Thompson,

and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?



A 2024 documentary film featuring interesting interviews by Andrew McCarthy with fellow Brat Packers and discussing

how the Brat Pack label affected their acting careers and their relationships with fellow Brat Packers.

Many entertainment professionals and journalists were also interviewed adding further perspectives on how the Brat Pack

Moniker led to misconceptions about this group of Hollywood celebrities.



This film would be very nostalgic and enjoyable to people who still hold a connection to the Brat Pack films

and characters and especially for people who belonged to the student sub cultures that attended high school in the 1980’s.



Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson were the only notables who declined to participate.

Sadly Director-Writer John Hughes (R.I.P.) who deserves much credit for inventing the Brat Pack through his successful run of teen films

also could not attend.