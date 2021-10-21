Final score: Bulls 94 Pistons 88

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Refs went to replay and determined Detroit's final basket came after the buzzer.
Graphic prematurely showed the Bulls winning by four, 94-90.
The review took about 45 seconds before the referees took away the basket.
Simply part of the gambling game.
It's called luck or variance or randomness.
