Finally, a Vegas Dave and Holly interview/documentary that tells the truth

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Finally an unbias interview about their relationship that only has hard hitting questions along with it only stating facts about these two.
I feel so much better after watching this.
The truth shall set you free.
I believe this is true love and a marriage that will last a lifetime. Such a great feeling.
I feel so much better after watching this.
The truth shall set you free.
I believe this is true love and a marriage that will last a lifetime. Such a great feeling.
Last edited by a moderator: