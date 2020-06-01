Finally, a Vegas Dave and Holly interview/documentary that tells the truth

Finally an unbias interview about their relationship that only has hard hitting questions along with it only stating facts about these two.

I feel so much better after watching this.

The truth shall set you free.

I believe this is true love and a marriage that will last a lifetime. Such a great feeling.

 
I finished the showtime series you recommended. Hilarious watching Vegas Dave lose every single playoff game.
 
Not sure what part of this is harder to watch:

Dave spewing all of the B.S he spews

OR

Holly's face!

She WAS a fresh face natural beauty. Now................now she would melt if she got close to a fire. If she is happy with her life - good for her. But Kliff Kingsbury has to be waking up every day thankful he is no longer her guy.
 
I couldn't look at her face and how plastic it was.

I did a google image search for her to see what she looked like before becoming a monster.

Who was mental cutting her apart to tell her to get a boob job (that is a disgusting look on her as they are way way too fucking big on her body) and to tell her she wasn't pretty the way she was and had a surgeon carve her up.

This is such a disaster.
 
Here is a commercial she did - first face. Look how nice it looks

This piece was done some time ago and once again shows a truly fresh face beauty: https://marriedbiography.com/holly-...so-looks-attention-grabbing-career-lifestyle/



 
she used to be hot, not anymore,, way to much plastic surgery. She was married to eric kusillias the former espn host
 
Sadly.................YES!

In all fairness to VD (And my guess is it is only a matter of time before Holly gets that - if not worse) she looked like shit before they hooked up

For some reason she thinks she looks great now. YIKES! Imagine what she looks like first thing in the morning and before spending 4 hours to put on makeup
 
Vegas Dave is claiming he has a book and documentary coming out soon. Says it's already written and shot. This was obviously all paid for by him. He also had a clothing line that didn't sell a combined 5 hats and warm up suits with his name on it. It will be about as compelling as his photo shoot with Holly that was in some Magazine called Wingman Magazine a few months back.. They don't have any distribution and only 693 followers for an online publication that is pay per play only.
 
