Finally, it pays to be a loner

Is it better than being in Costa Rica JK? I love that I go outside my place right now and its almost same temperature every day. Plus still can get plenty of toilet paper here and actually buy masks. Back at home my friend said its bleak going into supermarkets that are still plagued by empty shelves of the stuff you want and kids refusing to wear face coverings as they talk loudly on their phones probably spewing virus if they got it. Here the supermarket is serious business, have to wear a mask, have to take some sanitizer before you go in, all carts are wiped down before you get it and no kids or groups allowed, one person enters per family. It quick and efficient and there are no really empty shelves. So much for the theory I'm living in the third world.