FINALLY some real SHIT is getting done

TobyTyler said:
Let's fucking go!! Who says Biden isn't getting anything done??? First we have chicks with dicks taking over youth and collegiate sports, and now we have a new face on the $20 bill! Suck it!

Side note - can we get a new Tubman photo to work with?? This one a little too Dr Zira for me.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353775377328570371
This has been in the works for quite a while but trump put a stop on it

MAGA’s give zero fucks about trump botching a pandemic and organizing a violent attack on our own government but are up in arms about garbage like this?

Funny
 
