First extra inning MLB game in 2020

Tied 3-3, Angels don't score in top of the 10th even with runner starting on 2nd base.



With runners on 2nd and 3rd, the Angels move the left fielder to 2nd base with only two outfielders. Next batter walks to load the bases. A's get a walk-off grand slam from Matt Olson in bottom of 10th to win 7-3. Marcus Siemen scores the winning run without a plate appearance in the inning.