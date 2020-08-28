FIRST US SPORTS BETTING EXCHANGE

America’s first regulated sports betting exchange is one step closer to reality.

Sporttrade today announced a licensing partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings for the state of New Jersey.

The partnership will lead to the launch of Sporttrade’s sports betting exchange once Twin River completes its acquisition of Bally’s Atantic City.

Sporttrade did not specify a launch date but is expected to go live with its NJ sports betting product at some point in 2021.
 
What is their spread???

Cause if it is anything close to what Matchbook was, I am moving to Jersey
 
