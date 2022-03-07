Five Buys In Big Dance...

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
(1) Providence
(2) Iowa
(3) Texas Tech
(4) Connecticut
(5) Arkansas


All guard oriented squads in a guard oriented landscape now.

And all get after it on defense. Providence a real sleeper.

Especially if Watson decides to show up in tourney

Tomorrow....who I'm selling.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
HEIM is a man for all seasons but I especially like his opinions in March.

He was a practicing attorney in California but I will not hold that against him.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
About the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago: Sister Jean is still pulling for the team but Porter Moser is no longer directing it.
 
Blackcloud

EOG Dedicated
I think UConn has underachieved all year. They have some really nice pieces to work with.
 
