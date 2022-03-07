Five Buys In Big Dance...

Heim
EOG Master
(1) Providence
(2) Iowa
(3) Texas Tech
(4) Connecticut
(5) Arkansas
All guard oriented squads in a guard oriented landscape now.
And all get after it on defense. Providence a real sleeper.
Especially if Watson decides to show up in tourney
Tomorrow....who I'm selling.
