FairWarning said: Maybe, maybe not. If it was prescribed, then became addicted , there is some blame on the DR. Many times this is the way people get addicted to it. Click to expand...

Yea, so what. What everyone misses or ignores, is that the current opioid/fentynal epidemic and the huge number of deaths is BECAUSE they are cracking down on prescriptions. When it was easy to get them(either on your own or black market), you were getting real unadulterated drug.As black market but still genuine pills got harder to get, the illegally made chinese drugs took their place. So the govt tried to fix it and made it 100 times worse, now we're supposed to let them "fix" it some more. that's insaneYou could eliminate 90% of the deaths by making opioids easier to get, not harder.