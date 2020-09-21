Football clock management;

Watching games all weekend, it once again became apparent at how bad the majority of teams are at understanding "best practice" around clock management. You would think at this level there may even be professionals assigned to teams making sure they understand that in certain scenarios there are do's and don't's associated with how time is managed.



Off the top of my head, yesterday between the Bucs and Panthers, TB was up 1 score with about 4 minutes left, they had managed a first down and on their ensuing series, Brady is snapping the ball with 12 and 13 seconds left on consecutive plays.



Understanding that teams/players want to keep a certain flow to rhythm, cadence, etc., teams with the lead intentionally are keeping minutes on the clock for their opposition due what appears to be a lack of situational awareness.



Or maybe its just me....