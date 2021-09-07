For the bitcoin players, Betcoin has a nice handicapping contest. Weekly and year long. $25k in prizes.

NFL Handicapper Battle - Weekly Prizes - .5 BTC Guaranteed | Betcoin.ag

.5 BTC in Prizes​

Weeks 1-16 - Regular Season
The 3 players with the highest scores for weeks 1-16 will receive 200 dmBTC, divided as follows:
1st - 100 dmBTC
2nd - 60 dmBTC
3rd - 40 dmBTC
Week 17 - Playoffs
Each player with a 1st place score during weeks 1-16 will compete in the week 17 playoff round, with the top 3 advancing to the finals and sharing 600 dmBTC for their efforts.
1st - 300 dmBTC
2nd - 180 dmBTC
3rd - 120 dmBTC
Week 18 - NFL Handicapper Battle Finals
The final week, the remaining 3 players will compete for the ultimate title of Betcoin 2021 NFL Handicapper Battle Champion. Along with the title comes a significant Bitcoin prize and 1 full year bragging rights. There are some sizable consolation prizes for the runners up, as well.
1st - 750 dmBTC
2nd - 300 dmBTC
3rd - 150 dmBTC
Please make sure entries are submitted in full with 50 units total by Friday at 1900 ET. Remember to include your tiebreaker score, which is your guess for the total points in Monday's Ravens vs Raiders match. Thanks and good luck to all!

Cardinals +3.5 vs Titans -3.5
Jaguars -2.5 vs Texans +2.5
Eagles +3.5 vs Falcons -3.5
Steelers +6.5 vs Bills -6.5
Vikings -3.5 vs Bengals +3.5
49ers -7.5 vs Lions +7.5
Seahawks -2.5 vs Colts +2.5
Chargers -1.5 vs Washington +1.5
Jets +5.5 vs Panthers -5.5
Browns +6.5 vs Chiefs -6.5
Packers -4.5 vs Saints +4.5
Dolphins +2.5 vs Patriots -2.5
Broncos -3.5 vs Giants +3.5
Bears +7.5 vs Rams -7.5
Ravens -4.5 vs Raiders +4.5
