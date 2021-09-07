For the bitcoin players, Betcoin has a nice handicapping contest. Weekly and year long. $25k in prizes.

.5 BTC in PrizesWeeks 1-16 - Regular Season
The 3 players with the highest scores for weeks 1-16 will receive 200 dmBTC, divided as follows:
1st - 100 dmBTC
2nd - 60 dmBTC
3rd - 40 dmBTC
Week 17 - Playoffs
Each player with a 1st place score during weeks 1-16 will compete in the week 17 playoff round, with the top 3 advancing to the finals and sharing 600 dmBTC for their efforts.
1st - 300 dmBTC
2nd - 180 dmBTC
3rd - 120 dmBTC
Week 18 - NFL Handicapper Battle Finals
The final week, the remaining 3 players will compete for the ultimate title of Betcoin 2021 NFL Handicapper Battle Champion. Along with the title comes a significant Bitcoin prize and 1 full year bragging rights. There are some sizable consolation prizes for the runners up, as well.
1st - 750 dmBTC
2nd - 300 dmBTC
3rd - 150 dmBTC