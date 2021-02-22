For those in MI, now that MI online sports betting has been in play for about a month.....

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
What are your thoughts?
I've been using DK, FD and MGM. So far I like DK's interface the best, and MGM's the worst. MGM's is too busy in my opinion.
As far as market odds, do I find a bit more value at DK over other two I'm involved in. MGM, to me, always seems to be 10 cents more.
My buddy, Spartan Mike uses Fox Bet as they are the only ones with poker. He's not a fan of their market odds either.
I don't waste my time playing casino games, not even with the promos.
Is anyone using any of the other platforms? If so, what are your likes, dislikes?
