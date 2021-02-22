For those in MI, now that MI online sports betting has been in play for about a month.....

What are your thoughts?

I've been using DK, FD and MGM. So far I like DK's interface the best, and MGM's the worst. MGM's is too busy in my opinion.

As far as market odds, do I find a bit more value at DK over other two I'm involved in. MGM, to me, always seems to be 10 cents more.

My buddy, Spartan Mike uses Fox Bet as they are the only ones with poker. He's not a fan of their market odds either.

I don't waste my time playing casino games, not even with the promos.

Is anyone using any of the other platforms? If so, what are your likes, dislikes?
 
I was used to it already as I was using FD and DK in Indiana. They are the ones I use the most, mainly because I was the most famaliar. I also funded MGM, Barstool, Twin Spires, Points Bet, FoxBet, and Wynn, haven't used them yet.

I noticed the other day that FD has cut back on the NBA player props. FD needs to offer a search bar if they are not going to use rotation numbers. Huge days like Saturday are frustrating to find these games without them. I love the live wagering options.
 
Yes, that was another thing, doesn't anyone use rotation #'s anymore? I usually just do a page search for the teams I'm looking for, it takes me right there.

Initially, I had trouble finding some of the soccer prop bets that I like, but now know where to look.

What would you need to do, drive across the state line in IN to make your bets? Sounds like you're close anyway.
 
All of them have some issues on their sites, but I couldn't really give an opinion on which is better than the others. I mean I really can't say I won't use one of the sites because its too hard to use, they all seem fine enough. Mobile is much tougher to use though than on a browser, I hate that many of the apps will sign you off if you switch away from it to another app.

If any of them were monopoly providers you'd be pissed at the ridiculous vig, but as long as you get a good variety of them you end up getting a decent line on most games. Best strategy is just sign up with as many as you can comfortably fund, maximize your bonuses and then use a site with line comparisons to get good prices. I use Oddsboom pretty religiously, they seem to have the widest variety of books covered, especially if you pay for the plus service. We in CO do have a big edge in that we get access to SBK, SuperBook and Circa who all have lower vig than the books you mentioned.
 
