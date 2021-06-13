Yes or NO on this. Kellogg's is combining Frosted Flakes with another one of their cereals in a box and selling it. They are calling it "Mashups" with the current one being: FF & Apple Jacks. They are now taking votes as to what the next one should be.For those who eat Cold Cereal - got any thoughts on this and would you buy this?For the most part this DOES NOT appeal to me. I like many different kinds of cereal but I prefer my bowl to have just the brand I chose and not 2+ of them in the same bowl. What say you?