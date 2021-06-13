For those who eat Cold Cereal..........................

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Yes or NO on this. Kellogg's is combining Frosted Flakes with another one of their cereals in a box and selling it. They are calling it "Mashups" with the current one being: FF & Apple Jacks. They are now taking votes as to what the next one should be.

For those who eat Cold Cereal - got any thoughts on this and would you buy this?

For the most part this DOES NOT appeal to me. I like many different kinds of cereal but I prefer my bowl to have just the brand I chose and not 2+ of them in the same bowl. What say you?

 
X-Files

2
Would not buy anything with significant sugar added to it.

When i eat cold cereal, which is often, I usually eat this kind of cheerios which helps with constipation:

1623622511239.png

Cooked oats serves the same purpose.

For variety i sometimes eat corn flakes. Or even have been known to occasionally mix the two together.
 
choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
Gotta admit, cold (sweet) cereal is a friggin guilty pleasure of mine that I have a hard time getting rid of. Don't allow my kids to eat it so I hide it throughout the house. But any of Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, Fruity/Cocoa Pebbles, Sugar Crisp, Honeycombs, Golden Grahams, Lucky Charms....when I'm really craving I will take down 1/2 to 3/4 of a box in a sitting. Rather than combining cereals, I would say just add those delicious little marshmallows that are a part of Lucky Charms. There ain't no time that adding those marshmallows to anything turned out to be a bad decision...
 
winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
X-Files said:
Would not buy anything with significant sugar added to it.

When i eat cold cereal, which is often, I usually eat this kind of cheerios which helps with constipation:

View attachment 7464267

Cooked oats serves the same purpose.

For variety i sometimes eat corn flakes. Or even have been known to occasionally mix the two together.
When I eat Cold Cereal it is almost always: Crispix (Fave), Cheerios, Special K, Rice Krispies or Corn Flakes. Every so often I will get a box of something like Frosted Flakes, Life of Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch (I like taking some and using it to snack on when I am doing a multiple set of basketball games) but I eat these very rarely.

I gotta have some fruit (Banana or Strawberries) on my non-sugary cold cereal if not sweetened
 
winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Heim said:
Wink, I thought you'd be in mourning after Dakota Skye's mysterious death.
I did. Last night. I took it HARD and could barely HANDle it - but I managed.

In all seriousness I was sorry to see her pass just like I would anyone. Sounds like she had a fucked up childhood (I know - so rare for Porn Babes) and I feel bad for her. August Ames' passing was sad because she was bullied and then killed herself. I wasn't shocked Marilyn Chambers died. I saw her at some appearance and when she passed by she smelled like an ashtray and of all sorts of alcohol.
 
WildBill

2
We talk about anything here don't we? From purely a marketing standpoint, I get what they are doing. You can buy knockoffs of almost every popular cereal for about half the price, so putting two together is sort of a blue sky market for them. Plus kids are known to do this cereal mixing so they are probably hoping this resonates with the kids and gets them talk their parents into buying a branded product instead of cheap knockoffs or the bagged cereal.
 
Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
choslamshe said:
Gotta admit, cold (sweet) cereal is a friggin guilty pleasure of mine that I have a hard time getting rid of. Don't allow my kids to eat it so I hide it throughout the house. But any of Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, Fruity/Cocoa Pebbles, Sugar Crisp, Honeycombs, Golden Grahams, Lucky Charms....when I'm really craving I will take down 1/2 to 3/4 of a box in a sitting. Rather than combining cereals, I would say just add those delicious little marshmallows that are a part of Lucky Charms. There ain't no time that adding those marshmallows to anything turned out to be a bad decision...
Upon reading this i have to lower your power rating 1.5 points.
 
