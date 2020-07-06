For your consideration . . . thread justice, social justice, or some other kind of justice?

Foresthill
Note: This thread was originally to be posted around 5:30 pm Friday, July 3, 2020, but due to circumstances beyond my control is posted now. An update will follow.
T - 6 hours and 30 minutes or so until John wrings the neck of the goose that lays the golden eggs -- the thread, Your Level of Concern About the Coronavirus......on a scale of 1-10 -- with 10,754 replies and 269 pages and counting and "kills" it. (How ironic. Only in his wildest dreams does he get that kind of response with a sports betting thread.) Or will the goose get a reprieve? Let's hope so, for those thread participants sake and for his own sake as we shall see (Calm down Jammer, I'm just having some fun.)
All points bulletin, all points bulletin -- where is Maya Moore at so she can intervene and stop this "travesty" from happening? Taking a rest I hear. No rest for the weary, Maya, when you're a justice warrior. In this case social? -- no, avian!
Maya, I'm pleading with you, please help this thread's posters by keeping this goose alive so she can fill that nest with those "golden eggs", and not have it designated for re-assignment in the minor leagues of forums. Does Maya respond or is resting to tempting?
Meanwhile:
John, thinks (not feels, but thinks) his hand shake agreement with EOG bases salary bonuses on thread post count and pages count (Have you noticed how he makes five or more -- sometimes many more -- thread posts of 3 word phrases that could easily be in one thread to trick his bosses into thinking he does more posting than he really does? Must be that bonus.) He thinks that bonus applies to all forums, but it only applies to the Online Sportsbook and Gambling Discussion forum. Don't worry John, you can leave this thread in the "sports" forum and get that bonus. After all, politics is the greatest sport of all and the most important. Since politics is a sport (score is kept -- for gosh sakes) it qualifies.
And what is that bonus? Read on.
Apparently, Maya Moore is tireless in her pursuit of justice, including avian. Despite desperately needing a "rest" after successfully freeing a man unjustly convicted in Missouri from the state penitentiary in Jefferson City after 22 years in prison, Maya answers the all points bulletin and pleads with John, "Don't you want that bonus, John? Don't you also get a 'whopper bonus' for a 'whopper' thread post count and pages count (Can you say Burger King?)? I know you were hoping for Wendy's, but Burger King it is!"
What does John do? Does he forgo the "whooper" bonus because it's not Wendy's and wring the goose's neck? We shall see.
Update: Apparently, John does have a taste for whoppers, too, as John comes to his senses and practices avian justice. Who knew John is a secret avain justice warrior? Maya Moore! That's who. And, thanks to "tireless" Maya Moore he is. He just needed some encouragement and spine stiffening (nah, he just needed a taste for whoppers and apparently he has that taste) and Maya supplied it. She realized their is no rest for the weary when it comes to avian justice and came to the rescue, convincing John not to move the thread!
Sincerely,
The Declaration of Independence
