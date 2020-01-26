Forced 20-cent Pick 6 payout at Gulfstream today (Estimated $10-$12 million expected in total)

forced 0.20 pick 6 payout Gulfstream today estimated $10-$12 million expected in total.

Pegasus day was fun but this could be much more fun.

who is attacking carryover is 3.6 million.
 
Sequence starts race 6

pre scratches there are this many horses in each race
8
7
9
10
10
10

and no morning line horse is lower than 7/5 chalk so no obvious singles in this one
 
A buddy of mine, good advantage player told me about this earlier. He said the square move is to pile into the pick six with a big investment. Put a couple bucks on it like a lottery ticket and maybe get lucky is all he suggested. The sharp move is to bet the races, especially the later races in the pick six. You get so many square bettors from all over showing up trying to pick winners that all race pools are inflated with their money outside of just the pick 6 with lots of them chasing money after they have lost hope on the pick six, plus later on you get hedgers inflating the win pools unreasonably. Its a great cocktail for value plays, especially the place and show pools where he's made some good scores with minimal risk.

Thing he hates most is if you win the big prize, you have to pay tax on it which pretty much negates any overlay edge you think you are getting from the carryover.
 
taxes not the issue it used to be if you put in a good sized ticket

because now is based on the cost of your overall ticket. you put say $1000 ticket in you get protection of 300-1 on that with the new tax rules so only pay takes if the win is 300,000 which is unlikely.


im not sure there is any evidence of higher pools in other wagers, on the card on a rainbow carryover days but at least your buddy is thinking about places and spots where some minor values could be found, thanks for sharing.
 
