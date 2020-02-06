Former Packer RB Ahman Green named the head coach of....

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
the esports program at Lakeland University. A d3 school in wisconsin.
I keep hearing that esports is going to be bigger than all other leagues due to the worldwide reach. now colleges are starting teams.
cant wait to hear unlv start a program and have the lowest paid coach in the mountain west.
Former Packers player to be first coach of Lakeland University's eSports program
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- Students at a local college will be learning the art of gaming from a former Green Bay Packers player.
Ahman Green was named the first coach of Lakeland University's new eSports program.
According to the Sheboygan college, the Packers' all-time leading rusher has always been a gamer.
After retiring from pro football in 2009, Green hosted a weekly eSports talk show, True Game Fans Network.
“This has been a lifelong passion for me, and I am excited to get the opportunity to come to Lakeland in this new role and grow the university’s program from the ground up,” Green said.
Lakeland is renovating an existing 3,000 square-foot space where its eSports team will practice and compete. The space will feature 18 gaming stations, six consoles, a lounge area and space for spectators to watch.
“It is amazing how quickly eSports is growing, and how much it has evolved over the years I have been playing. I’m looking forward to talking to gamers about Lakeland and all the university has to offer as we build this program," Green said.
During his 12-year NFL career, Green was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro player. He has been inducted into both the Nebraska and Green Bay Halls of Fame.
https://fox11online.com/news/local/...coach-of-lakeland-universitys-esports-program
