Formula One Championship: Verstappen for now, but Hold All Tickets

For the few here who have a modest interest in F-1;
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Max Verstappen's title victory at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be in doubt after Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team protested the result of Sunday's race.
Verstappen claimed an astonishing victory
and first championship by catching and passing Hamilton after a late safety car restart on the final lap of the race.
However, the way the restart panned has become the focus of Mercedes' protest, arguing that the FIA did not follow its own procedure and that Verstappen briefly passed Hamilton on track before the race got back underway.
When asked about the protest after the race, Verstappen referenced Red Bull and Mercedes' bitter 2021 title battle.
"Not much really to say about that," he said. "I think it also sums up a little bit this season."
Hamilton's Mercedes team were furious at how the situation unfolded after FIA race director Michael Masi made a decision to only allow the five lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves rather than the entire field.
That decision put Verstappen on Hamilton's tail when racing resumed for the final lap, with Verstappen passing Hamilton at Turn 5 with the help of fresher tyres he fitted at the start of the safety car period.