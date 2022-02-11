Free and bet slip buy in Super Bowl squares and prop contests at Nitrogen books

https://blog.nitrogensports.eu/promotions/finish-the-2021-nfl-season-strong-with-56000-super-bowl-56-bengals-vs-rams-nitrogen-sports-contests?__cf_chl_tk=wFtq5e4.Dd0xFy_L4HacchplzLL0UPwpjL7VjnUHN38-1644572337-0-gaNycGzNCz0
0.5 BTC Super Bowl 56: Super Prop
This contest will apply a tiered prize pool: WHEN ONE TIER IS ELIGIBLE TO BE PAID OUT, ALL OTHER TIERS AND THEIR PRIZES WILL BE VOIDED. Please read the full Rules and Guidelines on Payouts and Prizes for a detailed description. TIER – PRIZE – CORRECT PICKS Tier 1 – 0.5 BTC – […]
nitrobetting.eu
Games
Win BIG, win BITCOIN prizes FREE TO ENTER CONTESTS AND PROMOS Join Now BITCOIN BRACKETS JOIN NOW GENERAL RULES: When you think of brackets, March Madness usually comes to mind. But NitroBetting is also bringing bracket fever outside of the college basketball realm with Bitcoin Brackets. Expect...
nitrobetting.eu