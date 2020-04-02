Free NBA2K tournament at Nitrogen. Pays $1k. On ESPN and ESPN2. Real NBA players.

Over here at Nitrogen Sports, we will be running a Free and Buy-in Betslip Nitro Brackets contests based on that players-only NBA 2K tournament with the following seed assignments and matchups:



No. 1 Kevin Durant vs. No. 16 Derrick Jones Jr.

No. 2 Trae Young vs. No. 15 Harrison Barnes

No. 3 Hassan Whiteside vs. No. 14 Pat Beverley

No. 4 Donovan Mitchell vs. No. 13 Rui Hachimura

No. 5 Devin Booker vs. No. 12 Michael Porter Jr.

No. 6 Andre Drummond vs. No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins

No. 7 Zach LaVine vs. No. 10 Deandre Ayton

No. 8 Montrezl Harrell vs. No. 9 Domantas Sabonis