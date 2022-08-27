Friendly reminder

CLV (closing line value) means nothing in college football in September, picking the right side does.

The current climate of bettors and linesmakers never played a down in their life, and know close to nothing about football.
 
railbird said:
yes its better to be +38 then +37.5 i get it. my point is dont skip a bet because you missed +38
Agree with BIRDIE here.

Price sensitivity doesn't matter as much in September as it does in November.

That's true in both pro and college football, but especially so in the college game.

Additionally, I try to find spots with in-game wagering where the algorithm places too much emphasis on the opening line and current score, thus ignoring the action on the field.

Shrewd bettors could have played Vanderbilt to win the game at even-money midway through the first quarter with Hawaii leading by a score of 7-0.

Final score: Vanderbilt 63 Hawaii 10.
 
