Friendly reminder

railbird said: yes its better to be +38 then +37.5 i get it. my point is dont skip a bet because you missed +38 Click to expand...

Agree with BIRDIE here.Price sensitivity doesn't matter as much in September as it does in November.That's true in both pro and college football, but especially so in the college game.Additionally, I try to find spots with in-game wagering where the algorithm places too much emphasis on the opening line and current score, thus ignoring the action on the field.Shrewd bettors could have played Vanderbilt to win the game at even-money midway through the first quarter with Hawaii leading by a score of 7-0.Final score: Vanderbilt 63 Hawaii 10.