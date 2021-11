Shrink,



If they had scored two touchdowns in the last 2:34 to beat us in regulation 26-17 I would not be cring so loud.



But watching the redskins intentionally put the damn thing in OT in the preseason is more than I can handle.



But that's ok because in OT there are three ways to win and only one way to lose...excluding safeties and scoreless OT's, both of which would have worked for us. Because the FG breaks the tie 80% of the time, there is about a 10% chance a Redksins TD will break the tie and a 10% chance the Ravens will score a TD to beat us.



All in all, once the game got into OT I would say there was less than a 10% chance of losing the bet. We should cash that ticket 90% of the time.



I am crying over this one.



Later,

Books Worst Enemy