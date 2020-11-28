G.Tech/Duke UNDER 2nd half

What a first half - safeties, defensive TDs, a lot of offensive skill, points left on the field...and 54 points scored at the half.



While the score is obviously misleading with the number of special plays, both of these teams match up nicely on the defensive sides. GT rushed the ball 20+ times and had success but two of the carries resulted in about 65% of total ground game. GTech very much a bend but don't break defense, and I think what we may have seen is both offenses shoot their load a bit (the first half) the same way we see basketball played across Europe.



I think both teams settle in defensively and if we cut out all the crazy stuff in that first half, love the UNDER.



Played 28.5