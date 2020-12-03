Game canceled for "Covid issues in our region"

So UNLV/Boise game canceled because of conditions in the region. Whatever that means. No reports of too many players testing positive or out due to potential contacts. Nevada and Las Vegas aren't doing great with it, but far from the worst conditions around.
If just general conditions around the stadium but not inside the stadiums it could get games canceled, how can almost any game be played? Will another football game be played in California this year?
