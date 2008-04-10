Subject: Gas Price Solutions getting more for the $$





TIPS ON PUMPING GAS



I don't know what you guys are paying for gasoline.... but here in

California we are also paying higher, up to $3.50 per gallon. But my

line of work is in petroleum for about 31 years now, so here are some

tricks to get more of your money's worth for every gallon..



Here at the Kinder Morgan Pipeline where I work in San Jose, CA we

deliver about 4 million gallons in a 24-hour period th

ru the pipeline. One day is diesel the next day is jet fuel, and

gasoline, regular and premium grades. We have 34-storage tanks here

with a

total capacity of 16,800,000 gallons.



Only buy or fill up your car or truck in the early morning when the

ground temperature is still cold. Remember that all service stations

have their storage ta nks buried below ground. The colder the ground

the more dense the gasoline, when it gets warmer gasoline expands, so

buying in the afternoon or in the evening....your gallon is not exactly

a gallon. In the petroleum business, the specific gravity and the

temperature of the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, ethanol and other

petroleum products plays an important role.



A 1-degree rise in temperature is a big deal for this business. But the

service stations do not have temperature compensation at the pumps.



When you're filling up do not squeeze the trigger of the nozzle to a

fast mode. If you look you will see that the trigger has three

(3)stages: low, middle, and high In slow mode you should be pumping

on low speed, thereby minimizing the vapors that are created while you

are pumping. All hoses at the pump have a vapor return. If you are

pumping on the fast rate, some other liquid that goes to your tank < BR>becomes vapor. Those vapors are being sucked up and back into the

underground storage tank so you're getting less worth for your money.





One of the most important tips is to fill up when your gas tank is HALF

FULL or HALF EMPTY. The reason for this is, the more gas you have in

your tank the less air occupying its empty space. Gasoline evaporates

faster than you can imagine. Gasoline storage tanks have an internal

floating roof. This roof serves as zero clearance between the gas and

the atmosphere, so it minimizes the evaporation. Unlike service

stations, here where I work, every truck that we load is temperature

compensated so that every gallon is actually the exact amount.



Another reminder, if there is

a gasoline truck pumping into the storage tanks when you stop to buy

gas, DO NOT fill up--most likely the gasoline is being stirred up as

the gas is being delivered, and you migh t pick up some of the dirt that

normally settles on the bottom. Hope this will help you get the most

value for your money.​

