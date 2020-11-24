Georgia odds

railbird said: books didnt pay finger lakes horse fix a few years ago, this shouldnt be paid either Click to expand...

Finger lakes had evidence. Los Al once caught a jockey using a battery. They ran the race and the battery boy won. If you bet the battery boy, you lost, because the horse got DQ'd. The only reason the horse was DQ'd is because the track officials had hard evidence. The jockey was Gullermo Guetieriz. Evidence. That's the key. You need hard evidence. You just can't continue to cry fraud, it's not believable. In 2016 Trump claimed there were 6 million illegal votes all for Hillary. That's why he lost the popular vote. You and a small majority believed his claim. He used millions in taxpayer's dollars to fund a voter fraud commission to investigate. They found zero fraud or zero evidence of fraud. Key word again "evidence". You and Trump have zero credibility, your claims of fraud are like the boy who cried wolf. 🐺