Get to Vegas... and can't bet

I flew into Vegas today and find out my Westgate app has an issue I need to resolve during business hours and I have almost no money in my William HIll account. Basically can't place a bet tonight on KBO, so its offshore I go even though this was once the sports betting capital of the world. This morning I had plenty of money and my 4 accounts to choose from in Colorado. Nevada sucks for sports bettors is all I gotta say, such a sad state of affairs.



The feds need to solve for this nonsense. Screw the Mormons, Baptists and whoever else tells me I can't bet because they don't like to gamble. I live in a place with sports betting, I'm visiting a place with it. Why shouldn't I be allowed to use my funds and my accounts in another state?