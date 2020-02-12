Getting a colonoscopy

Tomorrow morning I get a colonoscopy, I've never had one before and I'm not looking forward to it at all. I know a lot of guys who have had it done and they all say the procedure is no big deal, they put you to sleep and afterwards you don't feel any pain or discomfort, they all say the prep the day before is way worse than the actual procedure. Starting at 5:00 I have to mix some powder with water and drink it, then at 7:00 I have to do the same thing along with taking 4 laxative pills, then at 3:00 AM I have more powder to mix and drink. I can't eat anything today except for orange jello, and after midnight I can't eat or drink anything, so It looks like I'll be spending the majority of time running back and forth to the bathroom all night, can't wait till this is all over, not a fun experience.