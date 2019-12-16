Golden Gate rider hands another rider his stick

On the day the California Horse Racing Board announced they are implementing whip restrictions, Jockey Silvio Amador answered the call of a rival rider, Julien Couton and lent him the whip.





Couton had lost his persuader earlier in the race aboard Olive You More and with Amador’s mount Belle Magie weakening, Couton called to the rival jockey for help.





Amador handed over his whip and Olive You More continued to surge and grab third.





Racenet has been unable to locate the stewards report for the meeting and is unaware if stewards took any further action.





Golden Gate Fields comes under the CHRB administration and in the coming days jockeys will be restricted to six whip strikes per race under the new rules.











The timing is hilarious...