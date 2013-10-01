Good advice from Alan Boston

Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

You can't control who wins the game.
You can control what number you get.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

Coincidentally, Fezzik yesterday:


"I am most certainly not 'crushing it'. Pretty much chopping along in Bet Like A Pro....but I've done a terrible job picking games to sell.........I think I'm so paranoid about wanting to beat the market on these plays, I've been picking the games I KNOW are going to move big time, vs. maybe just finding the right sides best bets............something I will try to work harder at........."




 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

since no one can pick 100% winners...its always best to get the best #...so when you do lose, its less of a loss. Money Line speaking anyway.

Spread's are entirely different matter
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

Awful advice.

Only idiots like Rail, Wantitall, and Alien Boston would think it's good advice.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

ChuckyG said:
That's awful advice. Like saying "no juice when u win."
+1

I cringe when I hear that one.

As far as what Boston said, of course picking the winner is what ultimately matters, but if you consistently beat the number you wind up with more winners.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

KingRevolver said:
+1

I cringe when I hear that one.

As far as what Boston said, of course picking the winner is what ultimately matters, but if you consistently beat the number you wind up with more winners.
if you start trying to beat the closer instead of winning your in trouble.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

There's no better feeling than sweating a game in the final seconds and having the best number in the world. Likewise, there's no worse feeling than having a financial stake in a sporting event at the worst number in the marketplace.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

I got nwestern +5 and its at +7 it might come back but that does suck. I beat the shit out of a lot of numbers so far thou ,case it point syr. -10.5 closed at -17.5 vs Tulane . id be 10-6 w/o bobby beating the close most every play getten em early week
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

looking for bobby to roll ill be trying to get his plays wonder if hes got anything thur/fri
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

Heim said:
Coincidentally, Fezzik yesterday:


"I am most certainly not 'crushing it'. Pretty much chopping along in Bet Like A Pro....but I've done a terrible job picking games to sell.........I think I'm so paranoid about wanting to beat the market on these plays, I've been picking the games I KNOW are going to move big time, vs. maybe just finding the right sides best bets............something I will try to work harder at........."
He can't be serious here
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

I agree to some extent. You should always try to get the best number. Playing against a move doesn't mean you'll lose, just try to bet against it at the best spot you can...
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

Now he's "chopping along."

Fezzik is a funny guy. Look for his overpriced stand-up comedy act at a casino near you.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

I take who I like early week , then the numbercan go have a good time with it
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

KingRevolver said:
Now he's "chopping along."

Fezzik is a funny guy. Look for his overpriced stand-up comedy act at a Casino near you.
I have no dislike for FEZZ in anyway(other than being tout), but he routinely produces some classic head shaking quotes, beginning to think it is indeed somewhat of an act, be it comedy or not.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

FISHHEAD said:
I have no dislike for FEZZ in anyway(other than being tout), but he routinely produces some classic head shaking quotes, beginning to think it is indeed somewhat of an act, be it comedy or not.
sounds familiar
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

So beating the closer is not paramount yet Alan bust balls to get down by 6am and lays
-120 if he's a little late...
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

If Fezzik were beating closers left and right, but losing, he'd spin that... "Hey, I'm beating closers... that's the important part. I'm doing my job."

Guy spins more than Bill O'reilly.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

fizzck shouldn't be in the same thread as the legend that is Alan Boston
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

A better way to put all this is GUYS DONT WIN BECAUSE OF THE NUMBER THEY WIN IN SPITE OF IT.

A VAST majority of teams win at ANY number a book can put on them. People that can identify those games and tems BEFORE anyone else are the guys who make money.

ANY fool can look at a screen and think some move mean something and act accordingly. Thats like watching Bloomberg, and hearing gas is going to go up,m going down filling your car for 3.69 a gallon then feeling like a genius when a week later its 3.71 (and you probably have to fill up again anyway)

If you bet any game -4 and that teams wins by 5 that doesnt make you a genius, it means you bet a borderline game that if you watched you were probably sweating out. Then you justify it as a 'great' pick because you won while others tied or maybe even lost.

If you play enough games those game will happen, but if theyre happening more than 5% of the time youre either not too good or the teams are dialed in with the books and theyre posting lines that are more a 'prediction' than a line to get action. Which does happen.

But guys who have teams in mind well before the lines are even posted have ALL the advantages because they can then actually shop for lines proactively and will for the most part get a better number than most people who are just following. Now if they can actually pick more winners than losers that makes them doubly 'dangerous'. If they cant that just makes them some guys who always gets the best number but is still a coin flipper but the lucky wins gives the perception he not only 'knows what he is doing' but is also a winner.

Knowing WHO to bet and HOW to bet are not mutually exclusive to success, but knowing how to do BOTH is almost a guarantee you wont lose long term, might not win a lot but you wont lose.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

In The Odds: One Season, Three Gamblers and the Death of their Las Vegas, Alan Boston frequently bemoans sharps taking out college basketball numbers before he can bet them at various sportsbooks around Las Vegas. To say that beating the closer doesn't matter is foolhardy, even from him.

I like Boston and give him respect for his acumen but his edge has certainly eroded over the years as the market became more sophisticated. I have no idea if he still has an edge although i certainly hope that he does.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

Chickadee said:
In The Odds: One Season, Three Gamblers and the Death of their Las Vegas, Alan Boston frequently bemoans sharps taking out college basketball numbers before he can bet them at various sportsbooks around Las Vegas. To say that beating the closer doesn't matter is foolhardy, even from him.

I like Boston and give him respect for his acumen but his edge has certainly eroded over the years as the market became more sophisticated. I have no idea if he still has an edge although i certainly hope that he does.
it isnt that simple. In NCAA hoops moves mean a lot more, for one, half the games are fixed or with kids or coaches on the take. So they arent concerned about covering every number, just the one theyre supposed to. They might, but no guarantee.

Also scoring in NCAA hoops is a lot different, a point there means a lot more than a point in the NFL or even NCAA foots. So if you like a team -4 and they suddenly go to -7 then what? Theyre still the best team, they could win by 4,5,6,7 or they could win by 12. So picking the winner is still paramount but you cant just give that many points away. Nor can you take +7 because that would just be dumb. Although many so called sharps think it is the 'right' thing to do.

MOST of the time if your opinion is good youre going to win regardless. BUT when the difference between being profitable and being a loser is so thin you have to weigh the pros and cons. Much easier to like a team -4.5 in NFL and still bet them at -6 than it is to take an NCAA hoops team under the same spread criteria. Although I suspect on that one the difference between a winner and a loser or a push are minimal.

NCAA hoops by far the most volatile sports in terms of spread to win ratio. Not even close. Why? Because like I said many many games are influenced in one form or another. How many teams have been caught? How many guys admitted to it after they were done? Use the 20% rule, whatever is known is about 20% of reality. 1 in 5 admit it, 1 in 5 get caught.
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

call your bookie...ask him for a line....if he says -6 tell him you want to lay 5 and see if thats okay

does it matter if you lay 30 in baseball instead of 20.....of course it does and if you lay one point more then you could you are laying some extra vig...

cris opened this game 5 but the game opened 3 in 80% of the books...in vegas many opened 2 1/2...all moves are not equal
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

+5 WAS A LOSER...SO WAS EVERY OTHER MEMPHIS LINE THAT EVER WAS WIDELY ABAILABLE. CASE CLOSED
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

Woodrow Wilson said:
+5 WAS A LOSER...SO WAS EVERY OTHER MEMPHIS LINE THAT EVER WAS WIDELY ABAILABLE. CASE CLOSED
the line was 5 for one person....that was my point....yes most games don't fall....yes moves often lose...last week was awful for moves....maybe you would let me bet at the opening numbers ...i will lay -15
 
Re: Good advice from Alan Boston

The line was + 3 for many people...and They probably thought they stole something until the 4q
 
