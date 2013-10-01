Re: Good advice from Alan Boston



A better way to put all this is GUYS DONT WIN BECAUSE OF THE NUMBER THEY WIN IN SPITE OF IT.



A VAST majority of teams win at ANY number a book can put on them. People that can identify those games and tems BEFORE anyone else are the guys who make money.



ANY fool can look at a screen and think some move mean something and act accordingly. Thats like watching Bloomberg, and hearing gas is going to go up,m going down filling your car for 3.69 a gallon then feeling like a genius when a week later its 3.71 (and you probably have to fill up again anyway)



If you bet any game -4 and that teams wins by 5 that doesnt make you a genius, it means you bet a borderline game that if you watched you were probably sweating out. Then you justify it as a 'great' pick because you won while others tied or maybe even lost.



If you play enough games those game will happen, but if theyre happening more than 5% of the time youre either not too good or the teams are dialed in with the books and theyre posting lines that are more a 'prediction' than a line to get action. Which does happen.



But guys who have teams in mind well before the lines are even posted have ALL the advantages because they can then actually shop for lines proactively and will for the most part get a better number than most people who are just following. Now if they can actually pick more winners than losers that makes them doubly 'dangerous'. If they cant that just makes them some guys who always gets the best number but is still a coin flipper but the lucky wins gives the perception he not only 'knows what he is doing' but is also a winner.



Knowing WHO to bet and HOW to bet are not mutually exclusive to success, but knowing how to do BOTH is almost a guarantee you wont lose long term, might not win a lot but you wont lose.