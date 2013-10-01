Good advice from Alan Boston

railbird
alan boston @bostonred88 28 Sep Remember beating the number is the single most overrated phrase in sports betting. Picking the winner, ultimately is all that matters.
That's awful advice. Like saying "no juice when u win."
if you start trying to beat the closer instead of winning your in trouble.+1
I cringe when I hear that one.
As far as what Boston said, of course picking the winner is what ultimately matters, but if you consistently beat the number you wind up with more winners.
He can't be serious hereCoincidentally, Fezzik yesterday:
"I am most certainly not 'crushing it'. Pretty much chopping along in Bet Like A Pro....but I've done a terrible job picking games to sell.........I think I'm so paranoid about wanting to beat the market on these plays, I've been picking the games I KNOW are going to move big time, vs. maybe just finding the right sides best bets............something I will try to work harder at........."
Did these guys bail on the weekly videos? Too red-faced to do it this week?Now he's "chopping along."
Fezzik is a funny guy. Look for his overpriced stand-up comedy act at a Casino near you.
I have no dislike for FEZZ in anyway(other than being tout), but he routinely produces some classic head shaking quotes, beginning to think it is indeed somewhat of an act, be it comedy or not.Now he's "chopping along."
Fezzik is a funny guy. Look for his overpriced stand-up comedy act at a Casino near you.
Rail, missed updates on your recent health problem, how is everything?you want line to go against you so you can re pop it
I have no dislike for FEZZ in anyway(other than being tout), but he routinely produces some classic head shaking quotes, beginning to think it is indeed somewhat of an act, be it comedy or not.
Awful advice.
Only idiots like Rail, Wantitall, and Alien Boston would think it's good advice.
you want line to go against you so you can re pop it
In The Odds: One Season, Three Gamblers and the Death of their Las Vegas, Alan Boston frequently bemoans sharps taking out college basketball numbers before he can bet them at various sportsbooks around Las Vegas. To say that beating the closer doesn't matter is foolhardy, even from him.
I like Boston and give him respect for his acumen but his edge has certainly eroded over the years as the market became more sophisticated. I have no idea if he still has an edge although i certainly hope that he does.
Maybe this is why alan boston quits gambling a couple times a year
+5 WAS A LOSER...SO WAS EVERY OTHER MEMPHIS LINE THAT EVER WAS WIDELY ABAILABLE. CASE CLOSED