Good angle for WNCAA first-round games

railbird
EOG Master
Take Men coaches over Women coaches.
Spoke to the UCSB coach a few years ago and he told me all the best coaches in womens basketball were men. I was conscious of it in the Dance and I got paid off quite handsomely when I used it as a handicapping lean.
Something to be aware for you guys when you handicap the 16 1st round games tomorrow.
