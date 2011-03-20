Good angle for WNCAA first-round games

Take Men coaches over Women coaches.

Spoke to the UCSB coach a few years ago and he told me all the best coaches in womens basketball were men. I was conscious of it in the Dance and I got paid off quite handsomely when I used it as a handicapping lean.

Something to be aware for you guys when you handicap the 16 1st round games tomorrow.
 
railbird said:
Take Men coaches over Women coaches.

Spoke to the UCSB coach a few years ago and he told me all the best coaches in womens basketball wee men. I was conscious of it in the Dance and I got paid off quite handsome when I used it as a handicapping lean.

Something to be aware for you guys when you handicap the 16 1st round games tommorrow.
'HE' told you the best coaches were men... that's a surprise. Of the top 4 seeds, 3 have women coaches.... I guess times have changed since you talked to him. I didn't notice UCSB in the top 4. Maybe he ought to have a sex change operation so he can recruit better.
 
Stringer must take the cake for you Railbird. She is black AND female... What about a black male coach over a white female coach in womens basketball...how does that one go :shoot:
 
In general, I agree with Birdie's angle. Auriemma and Laimbeer are and were the best coaches in WNCAA and the WNBA. The secret to their success: they recruit tough girls and treat them as guys.
 
Coach Graves at Gonzaga out coaches Nikki Caldwell

Tom Bruno of Depaul wins on the road after being down 12 at Penn st to Coquese Washingtons team
 
Was an all mens final this year. Someone mention stringer. She was a 1yr wonder, has been at her job forever and cant win.
 
TommyL said:
And was an all-female final last year.
And the men were 28-8-1 ats vs the women in this yrs tourney.
 
Little Baylor bitch lost straight up as a 23 chalk.
 
railbird said:
Was an all mens final this year. Someone mention stringer. She was a 1yr wonder, has been at her job forever and cant win.
Rail dead on the money again.... she's only won 900 games as a college coach. Damn, surprised they haven't fired her yet.
 
railbird said:
And the men were 28-8-1 ats vs the women in this yrs tourney.
That's one of the most incredible stats that I've ever heard...mostly because there were only 27 games in this year's tourney where a female coach went up against a male coach. Either you're making crap up, or you have a hard time telling a male coach from a female coach.
 
John Kelly said:
In general, I agree with Birdie's angle. Auriemma and Laimbeer are and were the best coaches in WNCAA and the WNBA. The secret to their success: they recruit tough girls and treat them as guys.
better than pat summitt?? u sure jk? i know u dick ride birdie but lets be real here... a woman is the best coach in the history of womens ball even back in 11'
 
Geno owned Pat Summit.
 
both women coaches get crushed today vs men
 
committee now trys to put all the men coaches in same brackets to assure women advance. women got crushed yesterday too
 
Good thing UCONN has a male coach.....

Rail would not know what to do....
 
The committee should put all the pac12 mens teams in one bracket with gonzaga and fresno st. Maybe one would advance to final 4
 
since coaching changes are not happening mid-season, better or worse coaching would be 100% in the blender of each teams results and power ratings used to make a line
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Good thing UCONN has a male coach.....

Rail would not know what to do....
Yeah, UCONN women's CBB was garbage (83-147) under 3 women coaches, 1974-5 to 1984-5. Auriema takes over and voila takes one year to post a winning record, is now career, 941-134. Quite a difference.
 
ComptrBob said:
Yeah, UCONN women's CBB was garbage (83-147) under 3 women coaches, 1974-5 to 1984-5. Auriema takes over and voila takes one year to post a winning record, is now career, 941-134. Quite a difference.
Is it because they have a great coach or because they have a male coach?
 
Blackcloud said:
The committee should put all the pac12 mens teams in one bracket with gonzaga and fresno st. Maybe one would advance to final 4
Washington is in the women's Final 4.
 
FairWarning said:
Is it because they have a great coach or because they have a male coach?
Because they switched from having tried 3 garbage woman coaches to a great male coach.
 
as far as ATS bets now, how would this not already be in a teams results late in the season?
 
Baylor's Kim Mulkey might win it all this year.

She's my vote for best coach in NCAAW.

Although Washington has been very impressive this year. Congrats to Mike Neighbors, I don't know what he's doing with those girls, whatever it is, it's working. Those girls are mediocre at best, they should be happy they got invited to the dance, much less dominate higher ranked teams.
 
Re: Good angle for WNCAA first-round games

Kim Mulkey eats shit as a 9 point chalk.

4 MAN coaches in Final 4
 
Made money off the Baylor game tonight, but Baylor had no business losing, they're a good team. This year's NCAAW makes no sense at all.

I should've blindly bet dogs and dog ML and made a fortune. I'll have to remember for next year.

I still think Mulkey is one of the best, she always makes great 2H adjustments, and her girls are excellent at controlling/stealing the ball.
 
Made money the easy way, by betting against Mulkey and Baylor. Oregon St +9.5 and ML +360.
 
this is perfect example why not to vote Hillary. Women should be nurses, cooks, mothers. Not leaders.
 
Mulkey will tear your head off and spit your eyeballs out. Puh-leez.
 
Oregon St. and Wisconsin is the definition of mediocrity. But they won, yadda, yadda... we've been at this long enough to know the best teams don't always win.
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Good thing UCONN has a male coach.....

Rail would not know what to do....
Source Computer Bob. "Yeah, UCONN women's CBB was garbage (83-147) under 3 women coaches, 1974-5 to 1984-5. Auriema takes over and voila takes one year to post a winning record, is now career, 941-134. Quite a difference."
 
Avenger said:
Oregon St. and Wisconsin is the definition of mediocrity. But they won, yadda, yadda... we've been at this long enough to know the best teams don't always win.
Actually Wisconsin is the definition of pathetic, going 7-22 in the B10.

You must mean Washington, now 26-10 ( really improving, beat #2 seed Maryland, #3 seed Kentucky, #4 seed Stanford). Oregon State pretty much dominated Baylor, after the first 5 minutes of the game, Baylor had the lead for a total of 24 seconds. An upset for sure, but a solid win nonetheless, certainly no fluke.

The women's tourney is filled with mostly mediocre teams, at least in comparison to UConn. Surely, the 3 other #1 seeds were all proven to be weak and vulnerable despite gaudy records.
 
railbird said:
Geno owned Pat Summit.
The story behind Geno's hire by UConn is pretty interesting.

He was the last to interview at UConn, and reportedly blew the committee away to beat out the leading candidate, Nancy Darsch, an assistant at Tennessee as well as to the 1984 USA Olympic team, coached by Pat Summit. Darsch was never offered the job, but the AD had pre-announced to the players that she was 95% sure the next coach was going to be another woman. Rather good decision by UConn, Geno was hired, while Darsch ended up at Ohio State, has been a WNBA head and assistant coach as well .
 
All 4 coaches in the final four are men which is interesting.

The job Rueck has done at Oregon State is unbelievable.
When he was hired pretty much every player had left the team because of the atmosphere with the previous coach they had tryouts just to get enough players to have a team. Now 6 years later they are in the final four.
Unreal.
 
DePaul and Creighton win yesterday, fla gulf coast 16 dog, 1 possession game 16 secs left
 
man coach to and runs a beautifull play for open 3 to tie it for fgcu
 
