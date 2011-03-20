Good angle for WNCAA first-round games

Re: Good angle for Womens college basketball 1st round gamesThe story behind Geno's hire by UConn is pretty interesting.He was the last to interview at UConn, and reportedly blew the committee away to beat out the leading candidate, Nancy Darsch, an assistant at Tennessee as well as to the 1984 USA Olympic team, coached by Pat Summit. Darsch was never offered the job, but the AD had pre-announced to the players that she was 95% sure the next coach was going to be another woman. Rather good decision by UConn, Geno was hired, while Darsch ended up at Ohio State, has been a WNBA head and assistant coach as well .