Good article on Larry Scott, the Pac 12-commissoner/scam artist

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#6
#6
railbird said:
https://www.oregonlive.com/sports/o...2018/11/pac-12-larry-scott-leftout-part1.html
Click to expand...
This one is more concerning to me. Dixon should be FIRED for what he did with the USC/WSU game. He is a joke and what he did reminded me of what happened at the 1972 Olympics between the USA/USSR when a Russian official - WHO HAD NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE FINAL SECONDS BE REPLAYED TWO MORE TIMES - did so. Dixon should have been fired - WITH CAUSE - no later than Monday

https://www.oregonlive.com/sports/o...f/2018/11/larry_scott_pac-12_officiating.html
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#7
#7
winkyduck said:
This one is more concerning to me. Dixon should be FIRED for what he did with the USC/WSU game. He is a joke and what he did reminded me of what happened at the 1972 Olympics between the USA/USSR when a Russian official - WHO HAD NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE FINAL SECONDS BE REPLAYED TWO MORE TIMES - did so. Dixon should have been fired - WITH CAUSE - no later than Monday

https://www.oregonlive.com/sports/o...f/2018/11/larry_scott_pac-12_officiating.html
Click to expand...
In 1972, the refs whistled in play prematurely, they did nothing wrong, USA choked.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#8
#8
FilIFA
the Olympics
College sports

Which one is most corrupt? There is no wrong answer. One thing they all have in common are they will always line their pockets first.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#9
#9
railbird said:
In 1972, the refs whistled in play prematurely, they did nothing wrong, USA choked.
Click to expand...
Twice? NOPE! After the fact it was very clearly stated the Russian guy had no authority to do what he did. I know you hate the USA so your reply speaks for itself.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#10
#10
winkyduck said:
This one is more concerning to me. Dixon should be FIRED for what he did with the USC/WSU game. He is a joke and what he did reminded me of what happened at the 1972 Olympics between the USA/USSR when a Russian official - WHO HAD NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE FINAL SECONDS BE REPLAYED TWO MORE TIMES - did so. Dixon should have been fired - WITH CAUSE - no later than Monday

https://www.oregonlive.com/sports/o...f/2018/11/larry_scott_pac-12_officiating.html
Click to expand...
Absolutely brutal missed PI call at the end of the Utah-UW game last night. Makes you wonder sometimes.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#13
#13
winkyduck said:
It was bad. NOT brutal. Bad. And even if called - Utah scored 3 points the entire night. No guarantee they get the TD there. Bad call. NOT "Brutal"
Click to expand...
The back view looked very bad. Utah only scored 3, bu were one play away. The only wash TD was a fluke defensive TD.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#15
#15
FairWarning said:
The back view looked very bad. Utah only scored 3, bu were one play away. The only wash TD was a fluke defensive TD.
Click to expand...
I am not disputing the fact it was PI. But saying that cost Utah the game is laughable. Even if Utah gets that TD there is no guarantee they get the tying TD.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#17
#17
winkyduck said:
I am not disputing the fact it was PI. But saying that cost Utah the game is laughable. Even if Utah gets that TD there is no guarantee they get the tying TD.
Click to expand...
That was the tying TD. You’re right, there’s no guarantee that they scoreif they call it. However by not calling it, it’s guaranteed that they lose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top