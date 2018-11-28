Good article on Larry Scott, the Pac 12-commissoner/scam artist

This one is more concerning to me. Dixon should be FIRED for what he did with the USC/WSU game. He is a joke and what he did reminded me of what happened at the 1972 Olympics between the USA/USSR when a Russian official - WHO HAD NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE FINAL SECONDS BE REPLAYED TWO MORE TIMES - did so. Dixon should have been fired - WITH CAUSE - no later than Monday
This one is more concerning to me. Dixon should be FIRED for what he did with the USC/WSU game. He is a joke and what he did reminded me of what happened at the 1972 Olympics between the USA/USSR when a Russian official - WHO HAD NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE FINAL SECONDS BE REPLAYED TWO MORE TIMES - did so. Dixon should have been fired - WITH CAUSE - no later than Monday
This one is more concerning to me. Dixon should be FIRED for what he did with the USC/WSU game. He is a joke and what he did reminded me of what happened at the 1972 Olympics between the USA/USSR when a Russian official - WHO HAD NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE FINAL SECONDS BE REPLAYED TWO MORE TIMES - did so. Dixon should have been fired - WITH CAUSE - no later than Monday