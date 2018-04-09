Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Seems like Patrick Reeds wife is a bitch interfering in his relationship with his family
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

bmiller said:
Seems like Patrick Reeds wife is a bitch interfering in his relationship with his family
Agree - would have been something if Reed's family showed up yesterday. I didn't realize they live in Augusta.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

This is a great read
http://tobaccoroadblues.com/2015/01/30/the-villain-patrick-reed/

Still, his teammates’ attitude never changed. Before the last round of his college career, in the national championship against Harris English, a group of Reed’s Augusta State teammates approached English—one of the most well-liked, easygoing players in the sport—with an emphatic message:
“We want to win the national title, but we hope you kick the shit out of Patrick Reed.”
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

It sounds like the closer people are to him, the more they hate him.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

ChiTownJoe said:
This is a great read
http://tobaccoroadblues.com/2015/01/30/the-villain-patrick-reed/

Still, his teammates’ attitude never changed. Before the last round of his college career, in the national championship against Harris English, a group of Reed’s Augusta State teammates approached English—one of the most well-liked, easygoing players in the sport—with an emphatic message:
“We want to win the national title, but we hope you kick the shit out of Patrick Reed.”
After reading this, it’s definitely not a surprise he didn’t fold yesterday. Dude may be flawed, but it appears when the heat is on golf wise he’s as tough as nails.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Sounds like a helluva guy. Who does an interview with his fkn wife by his side FFS

They are the rake, no truer exhibit.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Almost Allright said:
After reading this, it’s definitely not a surprise he didn’t fold yesterday. Dude may be flawed, but it appears when the heat is on golf wise he’s as tough as nails.
Yup, he's a stubborn bastard with thick skin.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

ChiTownJoe said:
This is a great read
http://tobaccoroadblues.com/2015/01/30/the-villain-patrick-reed/

Still, his teammates’ attitude never changed. Before the last round of his college career, in the national championship against Harris English, a group of Reed’s Augusta State teammates approached English—one of the most well-liked, easygoing players in the sport—with an emphatic message:
“We want to win the national title, but we hope you kick the shit out of Patrick Reed.”
Thats a great read thanks for posting. I didnt realize augusta state won two national championships, very small school. I love this quote from the article. I like reed , most golfers are so boring

"In any case, it’s safe to assume that Reed’s anger runs a few degrees hotter than the average golfer—in Shanghai, at the WGC event in November, he was caught on camera chastising himself with the kind of language that goes beyond the usual self-loathing. “Nice fucking three-putt, you fucking faggot,” he said. “Go fucking hang yourself.”

(In a bizarre postscript to the fallout, he decided to seek “guidance” from Bubba Watson, of all people.)
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Stealing from his teammates and cheating at golf are dirtbag moves, loved the part where the pro's joke that " Patricks here, hide your stuff" when he enters the locker room.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

his wife goes to Bill Maher shows, his sister wears MAGA hats. might be where the tension comes from
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Hopefully this win will allow him to upgrade his wife
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

I was not a Patrick Reed fan before this week, but I am now, and not just because he won. I'm not sure what to make of that article. It wouldn't shock me if his parents did abuse him and that's why he's so abrasive. It also wouldn't shock me if his wife made it all up because she seems like a bitch. You gotta hand it to her though, if nothing else she stands up for her man. We saw that when she was trying to tell the rules official how it is a few weeks ago. Anyway, through it all, this guy is the 2018 Masters Champion. He is not the best driver, he is not the best putter, but he is a Masters Champion and he is set for life if he is smart.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

What's there not to like? He (allegedly) cheats, steals and acts like and ass around people that care for him and nobody seems to like him. All that is trumped by winning LMAO

He's John Daly without the endearing personality!
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

I could be wrong, but i thought i read that he was one of those guys that cheat when they mark the ball, it was a big story in golf circles a year or so back and they were going to crack down on it. Some of them would put down their coin(directly behind the ball), and then grab an inch or two when they replace the ball.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

mr merlin said:
I could be wrong, but i thought i read that he was one of those guys that cheat when they mark the ball, it was a big story in golf circles a year or so back and they were going to crack down on it. Some of them would put down their coin(directly behind the ball), and then grab an inch or two when they replace the ball.
Reed does indeed have the dubious reputation as a cheater and in the golf world there’s no worse crime. Mark Omeara and Billy Mayfair also have had questions on that.

DJ has fucked other players wives as most are aware of. His withdrawal from from Masters last year falling down stairs is technically true. The reason he fell down the stairs is Rahm threw him down the stairs after DJ made a move on Rahms woman.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Heisenberg said:
Reed does indeed have the dubious reputation as a cheater and in the golf world there’s no worse crime. Mark Omeara and Billy Mayfair also have had questions on that.

DJ has fucked other players wives as most are aware of. His withdrawal from from Masters last year falling down stairs is technically true. The reason he fell down the stairs is Rahm threw him down the stairs after DJ made a move on Rahms woman.
Rahm's a big guy, never heard that one.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

This was a really good read. I like him a little more now than I did before reading this. If I had to guess I would say both parents, the wife and Patrick are close to equally at blame for the family issues. All seem very fucking stubborn and proud to a fault.

Edit: OP's read was fine but I was actually referring to ChiTownJoe's read in post 4.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

raycabino said:
This was a really good read. I like him a little more now than I did before reading this. If I had to guess I would say both parents, the wife and Patrick are close to equally at blame for the family issues. All seem very fucking stubborn and proud to a fault.
Take one look at how his wife dresses and how she's a far lefty and you'll realize this is entirely on her. She booted the family from the US Open despite them not even making an effort to talk to Patrick Reed.

The daughter was in the house with him and said all of his wife's claims were 100% false. I believe her.

Patrick Reed should dump the psycho and trade up.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Another thing is, if the daughter was the kind of bad person that would lie about abuse to spite her brother, she's LIKELY the kind of bad person that would choose the rich and famous brother over her parents.

Gotta think that out.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Gun to head the mom is the most full of shit from what I read with all her BS attention getting posts on facebook but it sure doesn't make me right.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

The sister is the toughest one to figure out. Could be anything from she is 100% telling the truth to she hates her brother and loves her parents so is taking up for them. He doesn't seem like the type of guy that would be extremely nice to his sister fwiw lol.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

raycabino said:
Gun to head the mom is the most full of shit from what I read with all her BS attention getting posts on facebook but it sure doesn't make me right.
that's what moms do on social media... brag about their children... it's annoying, but they don't understand social media very well.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Just to clarify, Javy are saying 'it's annoying' because you can empathize with Reed relating to his parents bragging about him on social media?

You are so sensational it hurts
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

choslamshe said:
Just to clarify, Javy are saying 'it's annoying' because you can empathize with Reed relating to his parents bragging about him on social media?

You are so sensational it hurts
Your obsession with me is insane and embarrassing. That's not at all what I'm saying. They've been out of touch for a LONG time, so I doubt any of their problems has anything to do with her facebook posts. JFC, you really are too stupid to insult.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

JavyBaez9 said:
Another thing is, if the daughter was the kind of bad person that would lie about abuse to spite her brother, she's LIKELY the kind of bad person that would choose the rich and famous brother over her parents.

Gotta think that out.
This from the kid that stated the Steelers were masturbating in the locker room. Trumptard, you lack credibility.
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Heisenberg said:
Reed does indeed have the dubious reputation as a cheater and in the golf world there’s no worse crime. Mark Omeara and Billy Mayfair also have had questions on that.

DJ has fucked other players wives as most are aware of. His withdrawal from from Masters last year falling down stairs is technically true. The reason he fell down the stairs is Rahm threw him down the stairs after DJ made a move on Rahms woman.
Source please? I’d love to know
 
Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

barryRunSome said:
Source please? I’d love to know
Its not something that you will find in the media but it's a pretty well known story in the golf world. I have a friend who works on the tour and he's pretty good friends with a few of the players. Story was confirmed to me when a friend of mine who owns a golf shop that some PGA players frequent heard the same from one of the tour players in his shop.
 
