Re: Good article on Patrick Reed family drama



I was not a Patrick Reed fan before this week, but I am now, and not just because he won. I'm not sure what to make of that article. It wouldn't shock me if his parents did abuse him and that's why he's so abrasive. It also wouldn't shock me if his wife made it all up because she seems like a bitch. You gotta hand it to her though, if nothing else she stands up for her man. We saw that when she was trying to tell the rules official how it is a few weeks ago. Anyway, through it all, this guy is the 2018 Masters Champion. He is not the best driver, he is not the best putter, but he is a Masters Champion and he is set for life if he is smart.