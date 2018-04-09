Good article on Patrick Reed family drama

Seems like Patrick Reeds wife is a bitch interfering in his relationship with his family
This is a great read
http://tobaccoroadblues.com/2015/01/30/the-villain-patrick-reed/
Still, his teammates’ attitude never changed. Before the last round of his college career, in the national championship against Harris English, a group of Reed’s Augusta State teammates approached English—one of the most well-liked, easygoing players in the sport—with an emphatic message:
“We want to win the national title, but we hope you kick the shit out of Patrick Reed.”
Yup, he's a stubborn bastard with thick skin.After reading this, it’s definitely not a surprise he didn’t fold yesterday. Dude may be flawed, but it appears when the heat is on golf wise he’s as tough as nails.
his wife goes to Bill Maher shows, his sister wears MAGA hats. might be where the tension comes from
He got lucky on the 17th hole. It should have been a bogey!
I could be wrong, but i thought i read that he was one of those guys that cheat when they mark the ball, it was a big story in golf circles a year or so back and they were going to crack down on it. Some of them would put down their coin(directly behind the ball), and then grab an inch or two when they replace the ball.
Rahm's a big guy, never heard that one.Reed does indeed have the dubious reputation as a cheater and in the golf world there’s no worse crime. Mark Omeara and Billy Mayfair also have had questions on that.
DJ has fucked other players wives as most are aware of. His withdrawal from from Masters last year falling down stairs is technically true. The reason he fell down the stairs is Rahm threw him down the stairs after DJ made a move on Rahms woman.
This was a really good read. I like him a little more now than I did before reading this. If I had to guess I would say both parents, the wife and Patrick are close to equally at blame for the family issues. All seem very fucking stubborn and proud to a fault.
Gun to head the mom is the most full of shit from what I read with all her BS attention getting posts on facebook but it sure doesn't make me right.
Just to clarify, Javy are saying 'it's annoying' because you can empathize with Reed relating to his parents bragging about him on social media?
You are so sensational it hurts
Another thing is, if the daughter was the kind of bad person that would lie about abuse to spite her brother, she's LIKELY the kind of bad person that would choose the rich and famous brother over her parents.
Gotta think that out.
Like he’s the first guy to hitch his trailer up to a bitchwagon.
Reed does indeed have the dubious reputation as a cheater and in the golf world there’s no worse crime. Mark Omeara and Billy Mayfair also have had questions on that.
Source please? I’d love to know