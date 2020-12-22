Good line about Big Ten basketball

Big Ten Network hoop analyst Stephen Bardo said, "You've gotta get old to get good."



Valid point.



The Big Ten is a physical league with not a lot of blue-chip talent so the strong 22 and 23-year-olds have an advantage over the weaker 18 and 19-year-olds.



Not the case at Duke or Kentucky where future NBA stars can dominate the competition within the conference during their freshman seasons.



The Big Ten is a quality league night-in and night-out, though they've failed to win an NCAA championship over the past 20 seasons.