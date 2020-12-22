Good line about Big Ten basketball

Born Gambler
Big Ten Network hoop analyst Stephen Bardo said, "You've gotta get old to get good."

Valid point.

The Big Ten is a physical league with not a lot of blue-chip talent so the strong 22 and 23-year-olds have an advantage over the weaker 18 and 19-year-olds.

Not the case at Duke or Kentucky where future NBA stars can dominate the competition within the conference during their freshman seasons.

The Big Ten is a quality league night-in and night-out, though they've failed to win an NCAA championship over the past 20 seasons.
 
Born Gambler
Big Ten players competing in the NBA are not an impressive lot.

I have Eric Gordon in the backcourt and Draymond Green in the frontcourt.

I'm searching for others to complete my starting five.
 
Last edited:
EOG Master
duke and kentucky freshman are good fades every yr. low iq players and terrible march game coaches
 
Born Gambler
Indiana University has produced some of the best NBA players, relative to other Big Ten teams, though the Hoosiers have not been a legitimate national title contender since 2002.
 
