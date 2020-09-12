Good tweet from El nino

The FBI has already debunked the false report, the rumors were started by the far right fringe group Q Anon, no one from Antifa has started any of the fires, but of course you're free to believe whatever bullshit you want. Happy Saturday!
I hope somebody I vote for a Democrat President because the party corrected themselves. It would be nice to have 2 choices. I don't cee it happening. I am proud, though, that I voted for Obama over McCain. Would do it again. I knew McCain was a pos.
"The Monterey County District Attorney's Office tells KION that they have no information or evidence suggesting that a woman accused of intentionally starting fires on Highway 101 has any connection to Antifa"