I first saw this posted at the Alt-right The NY Post. They blasted in on their front page and in every email notification. While ignoring the majority of white-collar crime. It's like subscribing to an Alex Jones or David Duke publication. They have zero credibility. Figures this sausage-fingered loner would make a huge deal about it here.



She had some recreational weed on her while crossing the border. Let's throw her in jail. Add some extra time cause she is black and another fine cause she's likely a lesbian too as most in the WNBA are I would assume.