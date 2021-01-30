Google Dropping Longstanding U.S. Ban On Sports Betting, Casino Apps In The Play Store

Activations for mobile sportsbooks are expected to surge in 2021 upon Google allowing access
Under the policy change that takes effect March 1, Google will allow real-money gambling apps, ads related to real-money gambling, and daily fantasy sports apps within the Play Store. Google apparently modified the policies related to sports betting apps on Jan. 20, a change that was first reported on Thursday by Reuters.
