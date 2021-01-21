Got a major tip on Valencia vs Osasuna!!!!

IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
This match kicks off at 12 central time.
Straight from the horses mouth from a buddy who lives in Valenica, manager Javier Garcia wants his team to not only win but win in style and is going to force the issue the entire match which means it will be quite open. He called it a must win.
Over 2.5 goals +113
