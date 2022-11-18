Gravitt games play IU v XU

Culture change at Xavier this year as the lax Travis Steele let the inmates run the asylum. Xavier brought in Sean Miller, who hasn’t been telling the kids what they want to hear and has been telling them what they need to hear. Tall task with the Hoosiers and big 10 poy candidate coming to town but I think Miller might have special treat lined up after Indiana dumped his brother.



not a high confidence play but Xavier +110 for me.