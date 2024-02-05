great Gavin Newsom interview

MrTop said: agree but the women will decide it Click to expand...

The woman vote will be big, and I highly doubt they'll be voting for a convicted sexual assaulter and a guy who has over 20 women accusing him of sexual assault, no way they vote for the pussy grabber over Biden, no way they vote for a guy who wants to take away their rights and tells them what they should do with their body, overturning Roe is the gift that keeps on giving