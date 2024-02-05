great Gavin Newsom interview

Love me some Newsome, wouldn't mind one bit if Biden hands him the baton in 4 years
i am surprised joe did not step down give it to newsome or wife of the BIG O
if it was anyone other than trump he probably would have
Michelle doesn't want to be president, if she did, she would win election easily, extremely popular, even the right views her mostly favorablei am surprised joe did not step down give it to newsome or wife of the BIG O
The woman vote will be big, and I highly doubt they'll be voting for a convicted sexual assaulter and a guy who has over 20 women accusing him of sexual assault, no way they vote for the pussy grabber over Biden, no way they vote for a guy who wants to take away their rights and tells them what they should do with their body, overturning Roe is the gift that keeps on givingagree but the women will decide it