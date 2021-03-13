Great tweet by Alan Boston

In other news Dr. Fouchi or however you spell the delusional "human's" name, says "we can get back to normal in a year" He is in a panic that his cronies at bigpharm, will not get to shove a fucking untested vaccine in our arms. The virus will disappear on its own. That scares Mr

9:32 PM · Mar 10, 2021·Twitter Web App

alan boston
@bostonred88
·
Mar 10

Replying to
@bostonred88
delusional as he then loses relevance and control. In more news, 1.9 trillion bill that wastes our tax dollars in ways that are unimaginable, except to our supposed leaders. It is a very sad state of affairs. Podcast next week. There will only be basketball. It will be both
 
If you are young and healthy or anybody who has already had Covid should not, should not, should not take the vaccine.
 
FairWarning said:
Young as in under 50?
Pretty much. They lied about this virus. Got people all scared it was the once in a century killer and China helped by letting them be filmed welding people in their apartments. Supposed to be 5% death rate and nobody safe. Not even Tony Homo. Deaths exaggerated. If you die from this thing, you were on your way out or you are an asshole like Guesser.
 
These idiots taking the vaccine think they are immune from disease and death. Some of them will be shocked when they get sick from something else.

But I took the Fauci ouchie! This cannot be! I'm supposed to live to 100!
 
China today. 7 cases and no deaths. Nobody else in the world has gotten rid of it. Only these goofy islands where they can lock down.
 
One thing I do agree with Boston, Fauci is a hack. Remember he initially said masks are not needed.
This is supposedly the leading contagious disease guy in the nation. And some other stuff that
come out of his mouth is high school biology.

Now he's a tool for CNN telling the world how Trump fucked up.
 
Dell Dude said:
Pretty much. They lied about this virus. Got people all scared it was the once in a century killer and China helped by letting them be filmed welding people in their apartments. Supposed to be 5% death rate and nobody safe. Not even Tony Homo. Deaths exaggerated. If you die from this thing, you were on your way out or you are an asshole like Guesser.
98% of those that died wouldn't have been alive in 2025.
 
Dell Dude said:
I want to know why this virus ended after a couple months in China. Nobody in the media is curious.
Viet Nam said they did well by mandating Covid patients to be super quarantined in government hospitals only. They really did shut down the country in a lot of ways. People from the USA are stuck there for a while.

As far as China / not sure we should trust their stats? # 86 in the world with 90,000 cases of covid 19. America has had 30 million. China has 1.4 billion people and America has , what ? 330 million population. How can that stat be possible?

Viet Nam has a population of 97 million and

They had 2500 cases with only 35 deaths. So, either those stats are bad or America lost a lot of people of people in comparison.
 
Bucky said:
Viet Nam said they did well by mandating Covid patients to be super quarantined in government hospitals only. They really did shut down the country in a lot of ways. People from the USA are stuck there for a while.

As far as China / not sure we should trust their stats? # 86 in the world with 90,000 cases of covid 19. America has had 30 million. China has 1.4 billion people and America has , what ? 330 million population. How can that stat be possible?

Viet Nam has a population of 97 million and

They had 2500 cases with only 35 deaths. So, either those stats are bad or America lost a lot of people of people in comparison.
I wouldn't trust anything that China or the World Health Org puts out.
 
Bucky said:
Viet Nam said they did well by mandating Covid patients to be super quarantined in government hospitals only. They really did shut down the country in a lot of ways. People from the USA are stuck there for a while.

As far as China / not sure we should trust their stats? # 86 in the world with 90,000 cases of covid 19. America has had 30 million. China has 1.4 billion people and America has , what ? 330 million population. How can that stat be possible?

Viet Nam has a population of 97 million and

They had 2500 cases with only 35 deaths. So, either those stats are bad or America lost a lot of people of people in comparison.
vietnamese are notorious liars, they understated deaths and usa overstated deaths
 
Heim said:
One thing I do agree with Boston, Fauci is a hack. Remember he initially said masks are not needed.
This is supposedly the leading contagious disease guy in the nation. And some other stuff that
come out of his mouth is high school biology.

Now he's a tool for CNN telling the world how Trump fucked up.
If that is way he felt he certainly had his chance to say so right when it was going on. Pretty gutless if he let himself be pushed around.
 
Dell Dude said:
China today. 7 cases and no deaths. Nobody else in the world has gotten rid of it. Only these goofy islands where they can lock down.
One big bubble I guess.

Did you say you went thru Covid and got better and therefore have immunity?

Are you willing to do a blood test for antibodies? They last maybe six months? If you donate blood they will test for that for free.

Do you more or less have the feeling that you went thru it once so you could go thru it again, no problem?
 
Bucky said:
Do you plan to do anything for your safety? If so, what?
I'll be passing on the vaccine as well, the question that needs to be asked is does the govt have the best interests of it's citizens at heart? Since the answer is obviously not, how could anyone do what they desire us to do?
 
He said Irvine was like stealing versus Riverside this weekend.

AB began with an accurate now and then Vegas description.

LOL about what he said about Tark in the NBA.

Vernon likely will have another AB podcast again with the brackets in place.
 
Chris Vernon: How did you end up back in Las Vegas?

Alan Boston: I'm still based in the northeast because my mother is "getting up there."

Chris Vernon: How different is Las Vegas now?

Alan Boston: It's the same shithole it has always been.
 
Boston cited the Iona-Fairfield two-game series in mid-December to discuss the COVID-related back-to-back scheduling in college basketball this season.

December 11: Iona 70 Fairfield 42.

December 12: Fairfield 67 Iona 52.

Boston thought the first game of the back-to-back was the true result and the second game serves as the adjustment game.
 
