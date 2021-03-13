Great tweet by Alan Boston

Viet Nam said they did well by mandating Covid patients to be super quarantined in government hospitals only. They really did shut down the country in a lot of ways. People from the USA are stuck there for a while.



As far as China / not sure we should trust their stats? # 86 in the world with 90,000 cases of covid 19. America has had 30 million. China has 1.4 billion people and America has , what ? 330 million population. How can that stat be possible?



Viet Nam has a population of 97 million and



They had 2500 cases with only 35 deaths. So, either those stats are bad or America lost a lot of people of people in comparison.