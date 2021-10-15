Great value on Suns to win division

Caesars hast them at +220. Lakers big favorites but you'd be a fool to trust them to win the division, far more likely they just sneak into the playoffs again and then hope they stay healthy. Davis will play his usual 45-50 games, LBJ will breakdown for at least 20 games, Westbrook would be better off not playing half the time, etc. Warriors might be biggest threat, but the big 3 getting older now and who knows with Clay what he's got plus Curry due for another injured season.



By default Suns should win this division by at least a few games.