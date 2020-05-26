Had Hernia surgery Today

IN January I had unsuccessful robotic surgery to repair a large inguinal hernia. ( intestines in balls )

Four Hours under anesthesia wasted.

This time found the right doctor who approached the surgery with an open incision. I was incredibly nervous

after the last time and throw in Covid here in NYC I was so unnerved.

This surgery with head of Columbia university hernia team went perfectly but my friggin anesthesiologis was literally 85.

I couldn’t believe it , wanted to walk out but I was all in so. I mean I knew he had to be a great doctor 25 years ago but this cat graduated med school in 1959.

anyway, in NY hospitals aren’t even officially open for elective surgeries yet but this got through the committee as they figure out how to keep everyone safe. Feel really grateful to get this incarcerated hernia out of my scrotum. I’m told this gets very painful but so far oxy keeping me level.

stay safe and healthy.