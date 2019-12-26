Half the Canes are out vs Louisana Tech today

To me this game comes down to motivation, UM has a big talent edge and if they bring their "A" game they should win easily. The problem is, they've lost a handful of games this year when they had a big edge talent wise, I don't know how "up" they'll be to play La Tech in Shreveport the day after Christmas, I do know this is a game La tech to would love to win, so I would expect max effort out of them. I'm not playing it but I would lean to the dog based off the thinking that they want to be here more than the Miami kids. If Miami wins by 21 I wouldn't be surprised and if La Tech wins SU it wouldn't surprise me either. The best way to approach this one might be live betting, maybe watch a little of it and see how Miami is playing, see if they seem interested or not
 
This year Miami was favored by 30 over Central Michigan and won by 5, they were favored by 14 over V Tech and lost outright, they were favored by 28 over Ga Tech and lost outright, and were favored by 21 over FIU and lost outright, but there were other games where they played very well, haven't been able to figure them out all season
 
