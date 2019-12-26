Half the Canes are out vs Louisana Tech today

To me this game comes down to motivation, UM has a big talent edge and if they bring their "A" game they should win easily. The problem is, they've lost a handful of games this year when they had a big edge talent wise, I don't know how "up" they'll be to play La Tech in Shreveport the day after Christmas, I do know this is a game La tech to would love to win, so I would expect max effort out of them. I'm not playing it but I would lean to the dog based off the thinking that they want to be here more than the Miami kids. If Miami wins by 21 I wouldn't be surprised and if La Tech wins SU it wouldn't surprise me either. The best way to approach this one might be live betting, maybe watch a little of it and see how Miami is playing, see if they seem interested or not