Handicapper Adam Meyer Update

Adam Meyer was released from prison January 14th. Be on the lookout as he's called & texted me multiple times from different phone numbers using different names. I paid him a small amount almost 20 years ago and then he tried to scam me. On the calls and texts he had my name wrong so I'm guessing he's buying name lists from some other scamdicappers. I'll always remember his distinctive voice.

He used these two fake names to call and text me:

David Henderson III

Mike Moore

Numbers he used to text and call me were from these area code numbers:

405

713

772



Beware everyone!