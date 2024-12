Handicapping 101 the very basics

First you need to know how to read a program and wagering menu.This is very basic and will be getting more advanced as we go.There are a few different styles of PP'S(past performances) available for all of my examples will be for the DRF (Daily Racing Form) if you have any questions feel free to ask as we will be moving forward as quickly as possible.When you bet a horse to win, you win if your horse finishes first.When you bet a horse to place, you win if your horse finishes first or second.When you bet a horse to show, you win if your horse finishes first, second or third.To win in Exacta wagering, you must pick the two horses finishing first and second in exact order.To win the Trifecta, you must pick the three horses finishing first, second and third in exact order.To win the Superfecta, you must pick the four horses finishing first, second, third and fourth in exact order.To win the Super High Five, you must pick the five horses finishing first, second, third, fourth and fifth in exact order.To win the Daily Double, you must pick the winners of two designated consecutive races. Wagers must be placed before the running of the first of the two races.To win the Pick Three, you must pick the winners of three designated consecutive races. Wagers must be placed before the running of the first of the three races.To win the Pick Four, you must pick the winners of four designated consecutive races. Wagers must be placed before the running of the first of the four races.To win the Pick Six, you must pick the winners of six designated consecutive races. If no one correctly selects all six, 70% of the net pool goes into a carryover until six are picked.To win the Place Pick All, you must select the most 1st- or 2nd-place finishers in all live races of the day. Wagers must be placed before the running of the 1st race. The entire net pool will be paid to those selecting the most 1st- or 2nd-place winners.For detailed information, or any concerns you may have, stop at one of the Patron Service Desks, located on the main floor of the Grandstand, near the center, adjacent to the Terrace Food Court; in the Infield, just north of the east tunnel; and in the Club House. A Patron Service Aide is present at all times to provide you with a complete answer to any question you may have. You also may obtain a report form to give us your comments on any aspect of our service. We welcome your opinion! If you have a complaint, please make a note of the time of day, the area, and the exact circumstances. All parimutuel windows are numbered, with a plaque affixed at the counter, for your convenience.Tellered Windows: Walk up to any tellered window after you have decided on your bets and take these four easy steps.Step 1: State the track of your wager.Step 2: State the amount of your wager.Step 3: State the type of wager you wish to make.Step 4: State the number of the horse or horses involved in your wager.

Approximate Pay To Win($2.00 bet) If Odds Are: Odds Payoff Odds Payoff Odds Payoff 1-5 $2.40 6-5 $4.40 5-2 $7.00 2-5 $2.80 7-5 $4.80 3 $8.00 1-2 $3.00 3-2 $5.00 7-2 $9.00 3-5 $3.20 8-5 $5.20 4 $10.00 4-5 $3.60 9-5 $5.60 9-2 $11.00 1 $4.00 2 $6.00 5 $12.00