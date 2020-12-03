Handicapping - How to go from 1-0 to 0-2

I'm on a hell of a run with my own handicapping but I really need to tune out the noise around me.

Capped the La Tech N Tex game and fell in the love with the over mostly because of NTs terrible defense and penchant for putting up points themselves. I'm all about the OVER 66.

Turn on a podcast and listen to someone rant on and on how they don't how La Tech is going to come up with ANY offense using their 4th string QB and multiple guys opting out. He loves NT because they always score a shitload points blah blah blah....

So I'm like shit I'll just take NT team total over and since he loves NT so much I'll hit them up too.

And that folks is how you turn a 1-0 into 0-2
 
Feel ya. The number of losses I take by switching my hunch to another is sickening. I can take the many, many losses I create for myself, but its these that you mention are extra tough to stomach.
 
im way behind listening to other people
 
